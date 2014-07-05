Marcel KAYO FOAGUAM
SALES & MARKETING MANAGER
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MEMO MEDICAL Sarl
PO Box: 16 626 Yaoundé-Tsinga
175 Avenue Sébatien ESSOMBA
CAMEROUN*
GSM : + 237 699 322 312
+ 237 674 012 758
+ 237 242 034 525
Tel/Fax : + 237 222 203 224
E-mail: mfkayo@yahoo.fr
Skype & YahooMessenger : mfkayo
Profil viadeo: http://www.viadeo.com/fr/profile/marcel.kayo
Profil facebook: http://facebook.com/kayofoaguam
Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Négociation
Autonomie