Marcel KAYO FOAGUAM

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

Marcel KAYO FOAGUAM

SALES & MARKETING MANAGER
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MEMO MEDICAL Sarl
PO Box: 16 626 Yaoundé-Tsinga
175 Avenue Sébatien ESSOMBA
CAMEROUN*

GSM : + 237 699 322 312
+ 237 674 012 758
+ 237 242 034 525
Tel/Fax : + 237 222 203 224
E-mail: mfkayo@yahoo.fr

Skype & YahooMessenger : mfkayo
Profil viadeo: http://www.viadeo.com/fr/profile/marcel.kayo
Profil facebook: http://facebook.com/kayofoaguam


Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Négociation
Autonomie

Entreprises

  • MEMO MEDICAL Sarl - CADRE COMMERCIAL

    2011 - maintenant COMMUNIQUER... UN ART QUI S'APPREND

    Quand on est atteint du syndrome de l'imposteur...

    Le doute devient omniprésent dans notre vie. On remet en cause notre valeur, nos connaissances. On accorde également le crédit de nos succès aux autres, à la chance, mais pas à nous. Pourtant, les autres ne semblent pas voir les mêmes choses que nous, car ils nous offrent leur confiance. Si vous êtes atteint de ce mal insidieux, sachez que vous n'êtes pas seul puisque cette tare affecte la plupart des gens à un moment de leur vie. L'important est de maîtriser vos pensées pour diminuer votre anxiété non fondée. Pour y parvenir, vous pourriez vous répéter une phrase parade comme : « J'ai tout ce qu'il faut pour réussir. »

    Si quelqu'un vous témoigne sa confiance, qu'il est convaincu de vos aptitudes et que vous êtes seul à ne pas y croire, votre perception de vous-même est peut-être erronée. Vous êtes probablement atteint du syndrome de l'imposteur. Alors, mettez l'intrus à la porte et foncez.

  • MEMO MEDICAL Sarl - SALER & MARKETING MANAGER

    2007 - maintenant ACHAT DES DISPOSITIFS MEDICAUX
    --FIABILITES---SECURITE----QUALITE

    De nombreux dispositifs médicaux (DM) sont sur le marché sans que leur sécurité d¹utilisation soit assurée et à des prix très variables. Les centrales d¹approvisionnement en produits de santé et les hôpitaux des pays en développement ont besoin de rationaliser leurs achats en DM et d¹acquérir une expérience approfondie

    Les pharmaciens et spécialistes impliqués dans les achats des dispositifs médicaux au niveau national (centrales d¹achat, hôpitaux) ou international (Organisations internationales), les responsables du suivi de l¹utilisation des dispositifs médicaux (matériovigilance) devront être extrêmement vigilants.

    Le pharmacien est le seul professionnel qui engage sa responsabilité lorsqu¹il est chargé d¹acheter des produits pharmaceutiques. Face au développement mondial des achats de dispositifs médicaux (DM), les pharmaciens sont démunis face à la difficulté de se procurer des informations fiables permettant des achats sécurisés et de qualité.

    Acquérir des compétences dans ce domaine très spécialisé ainsi qu¹à améliorer l¹évaluation des risques liés aux achats de dispositifs médicaux sur le marché international et à identifier des moyens pour s¹en protéger.


    Source:
    Atelier de réflexion « Comment acheter des dispositifs médicaux de
    qualité sur le marché international ? »
    Réseau Médicaments & Développement
    2 - 5 juillet 2014, Paris
    FIAP Jean Monet, 30 rue Cabannis, 75014 Paris
    Métro Glacière­RER B Denfert-Rochereau, Bus 21

  • MEMO MEDICAL Sarl - SALES & MARKETING MANAGER

    2007 - maintenant A mesure que la concurrence s’intensifie, que les techniques de vente évoluent, les Entreprises/Sociétés ont besoin de vendeurs et commerciaux plus performants pour améliorer la compétitivité et la croissance de leur structures.

    Mieux se connaître pour mieux vendre et négocier…

    Comment donner envie à un client de travailler avec votre entreprise ? Que faire pour se différencier de ses concurrents ? Comment ne pas décevoir le client ? Comment le fidéliser ? Comment gérer les situations difficiles ? La seule voie consiste à satisfaire de façon pérenne chacun de ses clients en développant une véritable relation commerciale basée sur des relations humaines de qualité. Le client a besoin de retrouver du sens à son acte d’achat et de la confiance en son commercial et en l’entreprise qu’il représente. Il reste encore du chemin à parcourir...

    Quels sont les critères de choix d'un acheteur ?

    À offre égale, la différence se fait par le commercial et le capital confiance qu'il génère. Pour s'adapter à des interlocuteurs tellement différents et parfois difficiles, le vendeur doit se connaître pour pouvoir réagir finement. Au-delà des techniques de ventes, il doit découvrir le plus "bel outil" à sa disposition : lui-même.

    Trouvez un emploi commercial...
    http://www.frederic-chartier.com/

  • MEMO MEDICAL Sarl - SALES & MARKETING MANAGER

    2007 - maintenant La société MEMO MEDICAL sarl est une structure qui fait dans la distribution des consommables et accessoires médicaux et de laboratoires scientifiques.

    Chaque entreprise/Ets ayant souvent sa propre vision de l'administration des ventes,ma mission principale au sein de cet Etablissement est la prospection commerciale. Je gères le suivi de la clientèle et la mise en place d'une politique de développement des différentes lignes de produits auprès des Pharmacies, des Hôpitaux,des Centres de Santé,... et des détaillants.Je m’occupe également de la prise des commandes, de l’organisation et du suivi des livraisons et des réassorts. Présent sur les salons et au show-room,je m'occupe de la vente auprès des clients et des acheteurs (il est impératif d’avoir un carnet d’adresses solide en cette période de concurrence acharnée !). je collabores à la collection en faisant remonter des informations sur les ventes.Ces missions ne sont pas exhaustives.

    Il s'agit d'un métier passionnant, varié où il faut être rigoureux, dynamique et réactif mais aussi savoir gérer son stress et prendre du recul, le manager Responsable Commercial étant souvent le lien entre les services commerciaux, financiers et administratifs de l'entreprise.

Formations

  • Université Limoges

    Limoges 2004 - 2005 Label Internet

  • Université De Yaoundé (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2001 - 2007 Etudes en Sciences Mathématiques

    Délégué des étudiants--
    Président du Club Mathématique--
    Conseiller au Club Mathématiques--
    Directeur à la Communication à l'Association des Etudiants de la Faculté des Sciences.

  • Lycée De Batcham LYBAT (Batcham Ville)

    Batcham Ville 1994 - 2001 Mathématiques et Sciences physiques

