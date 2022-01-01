Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marcel KESSE
Ajouter
Marcel KESSE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ange-Christian Habyb FOFANA
Ben Habib BAMBA
Christophe KOUAME KONAN
Eric Barthel ELLOT
Flora TOUVOLI
José LOLO
Kélanon Lamissa KONÉ
Ouattara AMADOU
Stephanie SAHIRY