Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marcelle Laure BATHA
Ajouter
Marcelle Laure BATHA
YAOUNDÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Université De Yaoundé 2 SOA (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2009 - 2012
Réseau
Christophe Gautier AMOUGOU
Frank William BATCHOU
Nkanga ANDRE YANNICK
Patrick BOYOMO AHANDA
Sandryne DJUSSI
Thérèse Vanessa BILOA
Victor Alexis Félicité EYANGO