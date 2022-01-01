Marcellin Lallé OUEDRAOGO

Marcellin Lallé Ouédraogo, Linguiste,Spécialiste de culture.

Cordinateur Général Exécutif et fondateur de l'Association Secours à l'Artisanat,à la Culture ,au Tourisme et à l'Ecologie en Afrique, une ONG d'aide et d'appui aux acteurs du monde rural et aux populations vulnérables dans les pays pauvres d'Afrique de l'Ouest avec le Burkina Faso comme siège.

Founding General Executive Coordinator and CEO of APPPACHE/ASACEA,(Association for the Protection and Promotion of African Culture, Handicrafts,Tourism and Ecology,a west African NGO set up in 1991 in Ouagadougou,(Burkina Faso and aiming to help promote productive and cultural crafts in West Africa and which aims to protect and promote real african productive cultural assets and eco tourism by helping all the target people to have a better knowledge of the involvelment of man's action in the destruction of wild life and environment through agriculture, development policies craft production,(as raw materials) as well as in natural resource exploitation.

We help educate vulnerable people to safegard their natural raw materials exploited from natural resources,(exploited from soils, wild game and plants,etc)by training them,organizing them and helping them to raise funds to erect their realistic promotional and safegarding project in order to build a strong and sustainable life.



