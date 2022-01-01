Marcelo HUARTE

Fundraising from foundations, grant proposals to national and international funding agencies, joint ventures with private companies from Argentina and other countries, have been everyday activities in order to maintain a growing R&D group with a well known reputation worldwide. I can easily fulfill the requirement of working together with the finance controller and reporting to the Executive Secretary to ensure the preparation and review of annual budgets and business plans, management accounts, fundraising strategy and cash flow. Therefore, donor reporting, budgeting, target satisfaction, media promotion, project execution, supervising and monitoring are every day activities in relation to my research and development projects. My projects have aimed at the improvement of potato genetic material useful for both large scale processors and marginal rural families. I have more than 20 years of experience in dealing with several international funding agencies (IBD, EU, UN, etc). As Director of Development with a wide agricultural vision, I feel capable to explore new sources of funding.

Since 1975 I developed my abilities to work independently but also as a team player, leading and coordinating an interdisciplinary Potato R&D group at the National level (about 60 people). Capacity building for our R&D program has been an important task: new facilities, equipment, staff and vehicles have been incorporated through credit (FONTAR-IBD) and several grants. I have pursued similar actions to foster other groups in the country. My international experience is based in many missions dedicated to project design, project evaluation and joint venture development, which also shows my adaptability to multicultural work environments. I have been chosen as a member of several Steering Committees, namely PREDUZA (Wageningen, The Netherlands), GILB (CIP, Lima , Peru) and WPC (World Potato Congress, Canada). I have been consulting in Latin América, China and Europe. Presently I am President of the Latin American Potato Association (ALAP). My knowledge of NGO´s is related to joint work in the Andean region with OCLADE and since 2006 the launching Agro sin Fonteras (http://agriculturasinfronteras.blogspot.com/ ).

My understanding of international development is demonstrated as a consultant on policy matters to advice the G-8 on GMOs (Thailand, 2001), a bilateral meeting on Argentine-EU potato seed exchange matters (Brussels, 2003), and as a member of the Interim Commission on Phytosanitary Measures Expert Working Group for regulating Minituber in international trade, for the IPPC Secretariat, AGPP (FAO, Edinburgh, 2005). My experience of influencing effectively at a high level is also documented in my participation in International Steering Committees and Boards as mentioned before. During the past 25 years I have developed strong links with R&D groups in Latin America, USA, China and Europe.

My communications skills are based on my editorial abilities as a member of editorial boards of European Potato Research (Elsevier), Indian Potato Research, Latin American Potato Association Journal (ALAP), the Journal of Plant breeding and Genetics, Actualidad Papera, (http://www.inta.gov.ar/balcarce/propapa ). I have a periodical and systematic public awareness action in the local media (TV, radio, newspapers and magazines). I am proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, MS Project and PowerPoint, and I have participated in developing a database package. Besides my native Spanish and English, which are at a similar level of proficiency, I speak French and Portuguese, and understand Italian.



