Marchelle WHITE, FELDPUSCH

ATLANTA

I have traveled to remote areas in Gautemala and Costa Rica buying clothing and artifacts to sell to small shoppes and stores in North America.

I am very much drawn to the clothing of the Mayan Indians throughout the Central Americas, Peru, Equador, Guatemala. I have imported and sold the clothing and artifacts since the early 1990's.

With my partner in 1992 Mayan Imports was started in Dominical, Costa Rica. Our store was a small tourist shop with many artifacts and clothing from the Cental Americas, and jewelry from Indonsia. We were in partntership with a reel and release fishing company on the beach.

Since the early 90's we have sold to small shoppes and stores primarly in Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Cleveland, Ohio.

French
Isolation
Spanish

  • Mayan Imports - Owner

    1991 - 2010 Extensive travel thru north and central america importing and selling clothing, artifacts and jewelry from Guatemala, Peru, and Costa Rica. Also, local artist from Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Cleveland, Ohio.

    Clothing from the Mayan tribes sold in Costa Rica at a small stores for tourists.

    Imports form Peru and Costa Rica to North American private owned and operated stores and small shoppes.

