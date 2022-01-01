Marchelle WHITE, FELDPUSCH

I have traveled to remote areas in Gautemala and Costa Rica buying clothing and artifacts to sell to small shoppes and stores in North America.



I am very much drawn to the clothing of the Mayan Indians throughout the Central Americas, Peru, Equador, Guatemala. I have imported and sold the clothing and artifacts since the early 1990's.



With my partner in 1992 Mayan Imports was started in Dominical, Costa Rica. Our store was a small tourist shop with many artifacts and clothing from the Cental Americas, and jewelry from Indonsia. We were in partntership with a reel and release fishing company on the beach.



Since the early 90's we have sold to small shoppes and stores primarly in Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Cleveland, Ohio.



Mes compétences :

French

Isolation

Spanish