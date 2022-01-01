Márcio MÁRCIO SANTOS

Professional with solid experience in large companies in the industrial and agribusiness sector, working in the areas of Controllership, Accounting, Tax, Financial Planning (Budget) and Costs.

Solid management focused on completing projects through multidisciplinary action in different areas through the knowledge and experiences acquired throughout the career.

Own and third-party capital management in the most diverse investment projects.

Excellent knowledge in the elaboration, analysis and management of economic-financial feasibility projects.

Experience in leading the development and implementation of corporate systems (ERP/SAP), budget control, management accounting, asset purchase process, control of commercial policies, closing costs.

English advanced level. Dynamism, commitment, teamwork, proactivity, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit complete my profile.