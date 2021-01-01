Menu

Margaux DUVIVIER

Paris

En résumé

Stanton Wallace is a Human Resources Consulting company which specializes in Talent Management & HR Business Intelligence on an international basis. Stanton Wallace is structured around its partners who have acquired the best practice techniques from the biggest consulting companies and international groups in the world.

Focused on four main aspects, Stanton Wallace covers the essential needs of a company's Talent Management:

- HR Intelligence Solutions: Developing organizational mappings/ Creating talent Pools/ Business Intelligence & Analytics

- Executive Search: Recruitment of senior managers and board members using a direct approach

- Search & Selection: Recruitment of middle management executives using a mixed approach

- Convergence: Re-entry process of senior military officers into the private sector

Stanton Wallace consultants operate in France and abroad on a variety of assignments. The Stanton Wallace team has over 7 different nationalities represented, enabling a multi-cultural work perspective.

Stanton Wallace focuses on four major sectors:

- FMCG
- Industry sector
- New Technologies / Media
- Professional Services

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Pré-qualification téléphonique
Recrutement
Suivi de candidats

Entreprises

  • Stanton Wallace Search And Selection - International Researcher

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

    Involvement in HR Business Intelligence activities on a worldwide basis with 3 major spheres of knowledge:

    - Talent Mapping
    - Talent Pool
    - Talent Survey & Analysis

    Participation in the entire recruitment process:

    - Specialized in various executive positions including: Senior Managers, CEOs and Board Members

  • Alten - Chargée de recrutement

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - 2016

  • Le Parisien - Assistante au lancement d'une start-up

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Aspects managériaux : gestion d'une équipe et d'un projet, service recrutement
    - Aspects stratégiques et commerciaux : analyse de marché, contacts clientèle, étendre un business model

  • Natixis - Stage Export Finance

    Paris 2014 - 2014 - Contact et relance client,
    - Gestion et modification des fichiers Trade

  • Alès Groupe - Stage commercial

    Paris 2013 - 2013 - Conseillère de vente en produits de Luxe. Travail au sein d'une équipe
    - Tenue de magasin, de corner, suivi de stock et inventaire

  • Violet & Associés - Stage au sein d'un cabinet d'avocat

    2010 - 2010 - Implication au sein d'un cabinet spécialisé en droit social
    - Assistante administrative et contacts clients

Formations

  • Universidad De Belgrano (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2015 - 2015 Programme d'échange universitaire

  • European Business School

    Paris 2012 - 2017

Réseau