Margaux DUVIVIER

Stanton Wallace is a Human Resources Consulting company which specializes in Talent Management & HR Business Intelligence on an international basis. Stanton Wallace is structured around its partners who have acquired the best practice techniques from the biggest consulting companies and international groups in the world.



Focused on four main aspects, Stanton Wallace covers the essential needs of a company's Talent Management:



- HR Intelligence Solutions: Developing organizational mappings/ Creating talent Pools/ Business Intelligence & Analytics



- Executive Search: Recruitment of senior managers and board members using a direct approach



- Search & Selection: Recruitment of middle management executives using a mixed approach



- Convergence: Re-entry process of senior military officers into the private sector



Stanton Wallace consultants operate in France and abroad on a variety of assignments. The Stanton Wallace team has over 7 different nationalities represented, enabling a multi-cultural work perspective.



Stanton Wallace focuses on four major sectors:



- FMCG

- Industry sector

- New Technologies / Media

- Professional Services



