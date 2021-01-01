Marguerite ADAN

Menu

En résumé

IN ACTIVE SEARCH

Motivated by new adventures to deepen my knowledge and bring both my experiences and my skills to a company, I am looking for a Front Office or Supply Chain position with an international focus.

My involvement and my passion for the profession have always been the driving force behind my choices and my professional success.

My experiences, my skills :

- 22 years of experience in international trade
- Ability to adapt and evolve in a variety of environments and industries.
- Ability to demonstrate excellence in organization and interpersonal relations, which allows me to deal with different interlocutors.

My personality :

- Dynamism and proactivity
- Passion and involvement

My leitmotifs :

- Sense of service and results
- Teamwork : belonging / image
- Integrity, trust

Entreprises

  • Thales - Administrator Front Office

    Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2020 - maintenant ► Take charge of any Customer request within the scope to guarantee customer satisfaction and carry out internal actions (MIS) to provide an adequate response.
    ► Provide customers with the RMA numbers required for returns of parts for expertise and / or repair within 48 hours.
    ► Keep customers informed of the progress of evaluations / repairs in progress, alert them in the event of a forecast delay.
    ► Check the consistency and quality of FARs before they are transmitted to customers.
    ► Carry out customer reminders in the event of non-return of equipment or non-response to offers.
    ► Establish commercial offers for MIS evaluations and repairs, and enter the associated orders in SAP.
    ► Ensure the availability and compliance with the commitments made by the trade on spare orders.
    ► Maintain and update Front office dashboards.
    ► Optimize the operating methods of the Front Office and make development proposals.

  • SUBSTIPHARM - International Customer Manager

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2017 - 2019 ► Management forecasts and sales orders of 40 customers in France and abroad.
    ► Customer rolling forecasts analysis over the next 12 months.
    ► Follow-up of the delivery schedules of 15 manufacturers in Europe.
    ► Management, follow up and rebilling of packaging changes.

  • CFAO - Import Sales Administrator

    Commercial | Sèvres 2016 - 2016 ► Treatment of supplier orders.
    ► Constitution of documentary credit file and follow-up.
    ► Validation of the entries in stock.
    ► Control of supplier invoices and documents necessary for transport.
    ► Creation of import batches.

  • PLG - Sales Manager Cell Import

    Technique | Nantes (44000) 2015 - 2016 ► Follow-up and animation of sales of products from the import cell (products and professional hygiene equipment) to subsidiaries (internal customers), according to forecasts and inventory.
    ► Search for breakdowns (purchase negotiation). Rationalizations products.
    ► Market study and monitoring of import cell products. Analysis of sales by subsidiary compared to the announced forecasts.
    ► Follow-up of the satisfaction report of the subsidiaries with regard to the logistics provider.
    ► Management of quality and quantity disputes with subsidiaries, reporting of these disputes and regulations.
    ► Implementation of the backorder management.
    ► Update EAN codes packages and products.

  • Maisons du Monde - General Purchasing Quadrilingual Assistant

    Technique | Vertou 2014 - 2015 ► Collection and understanding of requests from European stores.
    ► Processing of orders for supplies, equipment and services (waste, cleaning, guarding, green spaces and drink / snack machines).
    ► Update sourcing local providers and data tracking in dedicated software.
    ► Update of statements of works for quotations (services).
    ► Update of existing service contracts and drafting of framework contracts.
    ► Quotation requests, negotiation of purchases and control of quotes from service providers and industrial suppliers (office supplies, PPE, etc.).
    ► Monitoring of supplier guarantees (after-sales service on European stores equipment).
    ► Restart billing service providers and suppliers.
    ► Dispute management on supplier invoices and service providers.

  • Pfizer - Customer Manager

    Commercial | Paris 2011 - 2014 ► Reception and processing of orders, respect of deliveries leadtime.
    ► Management of customer complaints (10 / day) and file tracking.
    ► Direct relationship with 9 sales people in the field.
    ► Control of logistic interfaces between the custodian and the laboratory.
    ► Establishment of a common telephony tool for the service and training of colleagues.
    ► Contribution to ERP change (transition from Oracle to SAP).
    ► Presentations litigation procedure and call statistics.
    ► Establishment and dissemination of internal procedures.
    ► Training of employees in internal procedures.

  • PATERIES SILL - International Customer Sales Assistant

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2010 - 2011 ► Reception and processing of orders (8 / day), respect of deliveries leadtime.
    ► Update rates.
    ► Establishment of quotes, delivery notes, invoices.
    ► Creation of article sheets.
    ► Regulatory tracking, dispute handling, customs document management.
    ► Creation of commercial offers.
    ► Sending samples.
    ► Creation of monitoring tables and commercial offers (planning, price, payment).
    ► Relationship with 6 sales people in the field.
    ► Writing meeting minutes.

  • Réside Etudes - Sales Administration Assistant

    Commercial | Paris 2009 - 2009 ► Set up commercial contracts and distribute them to the booking and sales departments.

  • VSP Bleu Ciel - Commercial Assistant

    Commercial | 2009 - 2009 ► Telephone prospection, field presence.
    ► Supplier negotiation.
    ► Creation of customer cards and articles, computer entry and updating of the supplier database.
    ► Establishment of commercial contracts, translation of documents.
    ► Preparation and sending of news letters in English.

  • Agence Book a flat - Administrative Management Assistant

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2008 - 2008 ► Management of diaries, organization of the trips.
    ► Establishment of rental contracts.
    ► General resources management, management of the flats' keys.

  • Croisières de France - Administrative Management Assistant

    Commercial | Paris 2008 - 2008 ► Management of diaries, organization of the trips.
    ► Update of the website.
    ► Establishment of commercial contracts.
    ► Management of general resources.

  • Elie Bleu - Administrative and Export Commercial Assistant

    2008 - 2009 ► Receipt and processing of orders, respect of production deadlines and delivery, tracking of shipments.
    ► Increased sales and awareness of the company (+ 7%).
    ► Creation of customer cards and articles, update of the database of customers and suppliers.
    ► Preparation of customs documents (EXA, Pro forma, Certificates of origin, ATA carnet ...) / management of Incoterms.
    ► Update prices. Custom offers. PL. Invoices.
    ► Provisioning suppliers.
    ► Monitoring and recovery of customer recoveries.
    ► Tracking of goods returns and repairs.
    ► Inventory, seized and inventory management.
    ► Preparation of trade shows (France, Switzerland, USA), logistics follow-up.

  • Voyages Montparnasse - Commercial Management Assistant

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2003 - 2008 ► Reception and customer information.
    ► Follow-up and management of customer files (reservations, establishment of sales contract, modifications, cancellations, invoicing, follow-up of regulations, disputes).
    ► Establishment of a computer client database.

  • Europa Tours - Commercial Management Assistant

    Commercial | Vanves (92170) 2000 - 2003 ► Reception and customer information.
    ► Follow-up and management of customer files (reservations, establishment of sales contract, modifications, cancellations, invoicing, follow-up of regulations, disputes).

  • CODII - Sales Representative

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 1998 - 2000 ► Telephone prospection.
    ► Reception and customer information, handling of phone calls (25 per day).
    ► Computer input and update of the customer database.
    ► Preparation of mailings.
    ► Sale of rental and wealth management software packages.
    ► Preparation (prices, logistic follow-up) and participation in the PROSEG show.

