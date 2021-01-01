Marguerite ADAN

-
Thales
- Administrator Front Office
Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140)
2020 - maintenant
► Take charge of any Customer request within the scope to guarantee customer satisfaction and carry out internal actions (MIS) to provide an adequate response.
► Provide customers with the RMA numbers required for returns of parts for expertise and / or repair within 48 hours.
► Keep customers informed of the progress of evaluations / repairs in progress, alert them in the event of a forecast delay.
► Check the consistency and quality of FARs before they are transmitted to customers.
► Carry out customer reminders in the event of non-return of equipment or non-response to offers.
► Establish commercial offers for MIS evaluations and repairs, and enter the associated orders in SAP.
► Ensure the availability and compliance with the commitments made by the trade on spare orders.
► Maintain and update Front office dashboards.
► Optimize the operating methods of the Front Office and make development proposals.
-
SUBSTIPHARM
- International Customer Manager
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2017 - 2019
► Management forecasts and sales orders of 40 customers in France and abroad.
► Customer rolling forecasts analysis over the next 12 months.
► Follow-up of the delivery schedules of 15 manufacturers in Europe.
► Management, follow up and rebilling of packaging changes.
-
CFAO
- Import Sales Administrator
Commercial | Sèvres
2016 - 2016
► Treatment of supplier orders.
► Constitution of documentary credit file and follow-up.
► Validation of the entries in stock.
► Control of supplier invoices and documents necessary for transport.
► Creation of import batches.
-
PLG
- Sales Manager Cell Import
Technique | Nantes (44000)
2015 - 2016
► Follow-up and animation of sales of products from the import cell (products and professional hygiene equipment) to subsidiaries (internal customers), according to forecasts and inventory.
► Search for breakdowns (purchase negotiation). Rationalizations products.
► Market study and monitoring of import cell products. Analysis of sales by subsidiary compared to the announced forecasts.
► Follow-up of the satisfaction report of the subsidiaries with regard to the logistics provider.
► Management of quality and quantity disputes with subsidiaries, reporting of these disputes and regulations.
► Implementation of the backorder management.
► Update EAN codes packages and products.
-
Maisons du Monde
- General Purchasing Quadrilingual Assistant
Technique | Vertou
2014 - 2015
► Collection and understanding of requests from European stores.
► Processing of orders for supplies, equipment and services (waste, cleaning, guarding, green spaces and drink / snack machines).
► Update sourcing local providers and data tracking in dedicated software.
► Update of statements of works for quotations (services).
► Update of existing service contracts and drafting of framework contracts.
► Quotation requests, negotiation of purchases and control of quotes from service providers and industrial suppliers (office supplies, PPE, etc.).
► Monitoring of supplier guarantees (after-sales service on European stores equipment).
► Restart billing service providers and suppliers.
► Dispute management on supplier invoices and service providers.
-
Pfizer
- Customer Manager
Commercial | Paris
2011 - 2014
► Reception and processing of orders, respect of deliveries leadtime.
► Management of customer complaints (10 / day) and file tracking.
► Direct relationship with 9 sales people in the field.
► Control of logistic interfaces between the custodian and the laboratory.
► Establishment of a common telephony tool for the service and training of colleagues.
► Contribution to ERP change (transition from Oracle to SAP).
► Presentations litigation procedure and call statistics.
► Establishment and dissemination of internal procedures.
► Training of employees in internal procedures.
-
PATERIES SILL
- International Customer Sales Assistant
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2010 - 2011
► Reception and processing of orders (8 / day), respect of deliveries leadtime.
► Update rates.
► Establishment of quotes, delivery notes, invoices.
► Creation of article sheets.
► Regulatory tracking, dispute handling, customs document management.
► Creation of commercial offers.
► Sending samples.
► Creation of monitoring tables and commercial offers (planning, price, payment).
► Relationship with 6 sales people in the field.
► Writing meeting minutes.
-
Réside Etudes
- Sales Administration Assistant
Commercial | Paris
2009 - 2009
► Set up commercial contracts and distribute them to the booking and sales departments.
-
VSP Bleu Ciel
- Commercial Assistant
Commercial |
2009 - 2009
► Telephone prospection, field presence.
► Supplier negotiation.
► Creation of customer cards and articles, computer entry and updating of the supplier database.
► Establishment of commercial contracts, translation of documents.
► Preparation and sending of news letters in English.
-
Agence Book a flat
- Administrative Management Assistant
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2008 - 2008
► Management of diaries, organization of the trips.
► Establishment of rental contracts.
► General resources management, management of the flats' keys.
-
Croisières de France
- Administrative Management Assistant
Commercial | Paris
2008 - 2008
► Management of diaries, organization of the trips.
► Update of the website.
► Establishment of commercial contracts.
► Management of general resources.
-
Elie Bleu
- Administrative and Export Commercial Assistant
2008 - 2009
► Receipt and processing of orders, respect of production deadlines and delivery, tracking of shipments.
► Increased sales and awareness of the company (+ 7%).
► Creation of customer cards and articles, update of the database of customers and suppliers.
► Preparation of customs documents (EXA, Pro forma, Certificates of origin, ATA carnet ...) / management of Incoterms.
► Update prices. Custom offers. PL. Invoices.
► Provisioning suppliers.
► Monitoring and recovery of customer recoveries.
► Tracking of goods returns and repairs.
► Inventory, seized and inventory management.
► Preparation of trade shows (France, Switzerland, USA), logistics follow-up.
-
Voyages Montparnasse
- Commercial Management Assistant
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2003 - 2008
► Reception and customer information.
► Follow-up and management of customer files (reservations, establishment of sales contract, modifications, cancellations, invoicing, follow-up of regulations, disputes).
► Establishment of a computer client database.
-
Europa Tours
- Commercial Management Assistant
Commercial | Vanves (92170)
2000 - 2003
► Reception and customer information.
► Follow-up and management of customer files (reservations, establishment of sales contract, modifications, cancellations, invoicing, follow-up of regulations, disputes).
-
CODII
- Sales Representative
Commercial | Paris (75000)
1998 - 2000
► Telephone prospection.
► Reception and customer information, handling of phone calls (25 per day).
► Computer input and update of the customer database.
► Preparation of mailings.
► Sale of rental and wealth management software packages.
► Preparation (prices, logistic follow-up) and participation in the PROSEG show.