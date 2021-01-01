Marguerite ADAN

IN ACTIVE SEARCH



Motivated by new adventures to deepen my knowledge and bring both my experiences and my skills to a company, I am looking for a Front Office or Supply Chain position with an international focus.



My involvement and my passion for the profession have always been the driving force behind my choices and my professional success.



My experiences, my skills :



- 22 years of experience in international trade

- Ability to adapt and evolve in a variety of environments and industries.

- Ability to demonstrate excellence in organization and interpersonal relations, which allows me to deal with different interlocutors.



My personality :



- Dynamism and proactivity

- Passion and involvement



My leitmotifs :



- Sense of service and results

- Teamwork : belonging / image

- Integrity, trust