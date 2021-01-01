Menu

Mariam EL KARIMI

TANGER

En résumé

Artiste peintre & étudiante en cinématographie

Entreprises

  • Marketing Network

    TANGER 2018 - 2018

  • SAMABCOM

    TANGER 2018 - 2018 Création d'une application web

Formations

  • Université Lille Lille3

    Lille 2020 - maintenant étudiante en cinématographie

  • ISMONTIC

    TANGER 2016 - 2018 Diplôme de technicien spécialisé en développement multimédia

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel