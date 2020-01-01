Menu

Mariana MAAL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Communication externe
Community management
Réseaux sociaux
Relations Publiques

Entreprises

  • RFI, Radio France International - Journaliste culturel

    maintenant Nombreuses interview ainsi que des reportages culturels en espagnol.

  • BlaBlaCar - Internal Communications Coordinator / Chief Happiness Officer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Missions:
    - Human Resources project management: training program, performance reviews and motivation follow-up.
    - Internal mobility program
    - Organizing internal events: parties, team building activities, happennings around the office...
    - Keeping our culture alive thanks to internal communications
    - Onboarding and welcoming our new employees
    - Measuring employee engagement and happiness
    - Encouraging communication inside the company

    In a nutshell: trying to make sure our employees are happy and motivated!

  • Hotwire PR - Programme executive

    2011 - 2014 - Writing press releases that secured the interest of many publications
    - Pitching different creative ideas to journalists in order to set up interviews
    - Creating and organizing different media campaigns in coordination with the marketing and advertising agencies to drive the attention to a specific product
    - Organization of press tours and product launches, writing the media kit, mood board and briefing books

Formations

  • Paris VIII (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Master 2 Médias Internationaux : Enjeux et Pratiques

    Ma formation me permet d’appréhender les acteurs médiatiques internationaux qui jouent aujourd’hui un rôle primordial dans l’espace public.

  • Isic Institut Des Sciences De L'Information Et De La Communication

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2009 Communications/ Information et Communication

