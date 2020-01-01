Mariana MAAL

Paris2014 - maintenantMissions:
- Human Resources project management: training program, performance reviews and motivation follow-up.
- Internal mobility program
- Organizing internal events: parties, team building activities, happennings around the office...
- Keeping our culture alive thanks to internal communications
- Onboarding and welcoming our new employees
- Measuring employee engagement and happiness
- Encouraging communication inside the company
In a nutshell: trying to make sure our employees are happy and motivated!
Hotwire PR
- Programme executive
2011 - 2014- Writing press releases that secured the interest of many publications
- Pitching different creative ideas to journalists in order to set up interviews
- Creating and organizing different media campaigns in coordination with the marketing and advertising agencies to drive the attention to a specific product
- Organization of press tours and product launches, writing the media kit, mood board and briefing books
Formations
Paris VIII (Paris)
Paris2009 - 2011Master 2 Médias Internationaux : Enjeux et Pratiques
Ma formation me permet d’appréhender les acteurs médiatiques internationaux qui jouent aujourd’hui un rôle primordial dans l’espace public.