Marie BASSET

I am a Certified ACC and Gallup Strengths Coach based in Sydney, Australia with an international background (France, US, UK, Singapore and Australia) in Sales, Consulting and Recruitment. As I have lived, therefore worked in different countries, I have been advising clients worldwide.



I empower clients to find a rewarding and successful career by helping them understand what has worked in the past and what would work for their new path. I love using the Gallup Assessment to help them understand their strengths. Have you been thinking about what you are not good at instead of what you excel at? Would you like to know how to pitch your background better during interviews? I have designed 4 comprehensive but simple coaching programs that are flexible as YOU decide what your goal is and where you want to take your career.



Helping other coaches / entrepreneurs find their niche is also a service I provide. Coaching them to understand their strengths and decide what services they can provide to their own clients gives me a thrill !