Marie BEGHIN

MARLY

Entreprises

  • Lyreco - Chargée de clientèle PME

    MARLY 2017 - maintenant

  • Autour du Bureau Majuscule - Chargée de clientèle

    2010 - 2016

  • GUILBERT/OFFICE DEPOT - Chargée de clientèle

    1994 - 2010

  • GUILBERT - Commerciale junior

    1991 - 1994

Formations

