Marie-Cerise SWANTEK

-
Le Mans
- Coordinatrice ULIS Pro - Enseignante spécialisée
LE MANS
2017 - maintenant
-
Le Mans Université
- Enseignante vacataire
LE MANS
2013 - 2020
UE Insertion professionnelle
-
Formation
- Professeur d'Economie-Gestion
LE MANS
2009 - 2020
-
SSII
- Service commercial
Commercial | Nantes (44000)
2006 - 2009
-
WebAgency
- Chargée Marketing
Marketing | Nantes (44000)
2005 - 2006
en Contrat de professionnalisation
-
Société culturelle Montréal - Canada
- Chargée de communication
Communication | Montréal (11290)
2004 - 2004