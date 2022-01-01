Menu

Marie-Cerise SWANTEK

LE MANS

En résumé

Ecole Inclusive

Entreprises

  • Le Mans - Coordinatrice ULIS Pro - Enseignante spécialisée

    LE MANS 2017 - maintenant

  • Le Mans Université - Enseignante vacataire

    LE MANS 2013 - 2020 UE Insertion professionnelle

  • Formation - Professeur d'Economie-Gestion

    LE MANS 2009 - 2020

  • SSII - Service commercial

    Commercial | Nantes (44000) 2006 - 2009

  • WebAgency - Chargée Marketing

    Marketing | Nantes (44000) 2005 - 2006 en Contrat de professionnalisation

  • Société culturelle Montréal - Canada - Chargée de communication

    Communication | Montréal (11290) 2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau