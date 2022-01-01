Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie Claire BARRAL
Ajouter
Marie Claire BARRAL
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Relation d'aide
Relaxation
Sophrologie
Entreprises
UNAFAM
- Sophrologue Relaxologue
Paris
2009 - maintenant
Relaxologue auprès de personnes en souffrance psychique.
Association sophrologie caycedienne pays basque
- Sophrologue
2007 - maintenant
Consultations individuelles, séances de groupe et séances à domicile.
Cabinet de Sophrologie Barral
- Sophrologue
2007 - maintenant
Séances individuels, de groupe, à domicile, journées à thèmes.
Formations
FONDATION ALPHONSO CAYCEDO (Erst Arinsal)
Erst Arinsal
2005 - 2006
Master Spécialiste en Sophrologie Caycedienne
SOPHROLOGIE
ERES
Toulouse
2003 - 2004
certificat 1er cycle
SOPHROLOGIE
Réseau
Christiane JÜRGENS
Claudine HALATRE
Fabienne BRANCY
Joëlle VERBRUGGE
Laure LAGRAVE
Monique JALLET
Patricia CORA
Yann LEZIER
Yvon BIARD