Marie Claire BARRAL

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Relation d'aide
Relaxation
Sophrologie

Entreprises

  • UNAFAM - Sophrologue Relaxologue

    Paris 2009 - maintenant Relaxologue auprès de personnes en souffrance psychique.

  • Association sophrologie caycedienne pays basque - Sophrologue

    2007 - maintenant Consultations individuelles, séances de groupe et séances à domicile.

  • Cabinet de Sophrologie Barral - Sophrologue

    2007 - maintenant Séances individuels, de groupe, à domicile, journées à thèmes.

Formations

  • FONDATION ALPHONSO CAYCEDO (Erst Arinsal)

    Erst Arinsal 2005 - 2006 Master Spécialiste en Sophrologie Caycedienne

    SOPHROLOGIE

  • ERES

    Toulouse 2003 - 2004 certificat 1er cycle

    SOPHROLOGIE

