Marie-Claire BECKERS

LIÈGE

En résumé

Within these last years, I have developed strong abilities that have enabled me to successfully manage the R&D activities, supervise non-clinical studies, supervise IVD kit development, manage efficient transfer from R&D to GMP manufacturing, manage the production of products (Drug Substance and Drug Product) in full compliance with international GMP requirements and supervise the validation of analytical methods.

During my thesis in the genetic field, I performed experiments with Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, an unicellular organism, to understand the transmission of mitochondrial and chloroplast DNA.
As Ph.D. in Molecular Biology, I worked with Professor Andre Goffinet (Namur University) and with Professor Philippe Gros (McGill University, Montreal) in order to clone specific genes: reeler, a central nervous system gene and Lgn1, gene for natural resistance to infection with Legionella pneumophila. For these goals, I used RNA, cDNA libraries, BAC and YAC libraries. I did DNA extraction from mouse tails to establish the high-resolution linkage map in the vicinity of the Lgn1 locus.

While working for the Genetics Department of Veterinary, Liege University and the Center for Molecular and Vascular biology, department of Leuven University, I successfully applied my genetic research skills and I worked with bacteria, plasmid, sheep and human DNA.
Molecular technologies like PCR and qPCR were the routine experiments during the academic positions; please see my publications in the resume.

Between 2000 and December 2012, I worked at Eurogentec, a biotechnology company.
My first position was Team Leader of DNA sequencing. I was in charge of the laboratory setup and the management of all production projects. My team has been awarded of ISO9002 certification.
I was also implicated in the development of protein array and the QC tests. I am co-inventor of four patents.

Afterwards, as Product Development Manager, I was in charge of the development of new products and services for our customers (like Taq polymerases, qPCR mastermix, fast production of polyclonal antibodies (28 days instead of 3 months), proteins labeling).

Between 2013 and 2015, I worked at Uteron Pharma, a member of Actavis group, as Preclinical Manager. I was in charge of the management of several projects in a pharmaceutical complex environment with multi-disciplinary team. Moreover, I was implicated in the development of in-vitro diagnostic kit (ELISA assay) with CE mark until transfer to the production site.

Between 2015 and at the end of 2016, I worked at ASIT biotech, a biopharmaceutical company as Head of Production and GMP Tech Transfer (QC and manufacturing) Manager. I was responsible for leading highly-collaborative programs with different CMO for the production of products (API and final formulations) in full compliance with international GMP requirements and I also supervised the QC tests in accordance with the European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) and the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP).
The final drug product manufacturing process validation has been successfully completed at a leading CMO who is approved by international health authorities including EMA (European Medicines Agency) and the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Mes compétences :
Molecular Genetics
manage the product development team
good management skills
Quality Control
QC management
QA support
Product Development
Analysis skills
Manage the production
Tech transfer management
R&D and GMP manufacturing

Entreprises

  • ASIT biotech - Head of Production- Tech Transfer Manager

    2015 - 2016 ASIT biotech (formerly Biotech Tools) -
    Transfer (Manufacturing Process and Analytical Tests) Manager
    * To manage the development , production, QC tests and the commercialization programs of novel immunotherapy medicines for respiratory and food allergies based on ASIT +TM technology platform :
    * The phase III clinical study with gp-ASIT+TM, product candidate for the treatment of grass pollen rhinitis,
    * The Phase I/II clinical study with hdm-ASIT+TM, product candidate for the treatment of house dust mite asthma and
    * Development of RAG-ASIT+TM, product candidate for the treatment of Ragweed pollen rhinitis.

    * To manage and to coordinate several projects in R&D and GMP conditions to produce the ASIT+TM products that are based on allergens with optimal size distribution obtained from natural sources (mixture of natural peptides, ranging from 1 to 10 kDa).
    The ASIT+TM active principles consist in a very broad panel of epitopes covering all the allergens present in the current immunotherapy products while having a reduced risk of induction of systemic allergic reactions. The product is supplied as ready to use, sterile and stable solution, which contains no adjuvants or preservatives.

    * To approve of the quotations and contracts with the external partners, companies and consultants.

    * To supervise the Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing process: optimization of the process, transfer to GMP manufacturing process with improvements of yield.

    * To supervise the Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) activities development and the stability studies. Supervise the analytical techniques applied to proteins such as HPLC, gel SDS-page, ELISA assays.

    * To supervise the validation/verification of CMC methods: DS and DP process validation, QC tests validation, risk management. ;

  • Uteron/Actavis - Preclinical Manager

    2013 - 2015 * To manage and to coordinate several projects in a pharmaceutical complex environment with multi-disciplinary team (5 people): chemist leader, non-clinical study manager, medical device engineer, pharmacist leader and junior scientist.

    * Planning and management of the portfolio by efficient projects prioritization

    * To build project plans, to define budget and to track scheduled activities

    * To approve of the quotations and contracts with the external partners, companies and consultants

    * To supervise the chemical synthetic process of new drug substance: optimize in order to achieve a cost effective industrial process, transfer to GMP manufacturing process with improvements of yield and cost reduction

    * To supervise the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) activities development, drug product formulation, manufacturing process and stability studies

    * To supervise the non-clinical studies of the drug product: toxicity, carcinogenicity , drug-drug interaction and environmental risk assessment studies

    * To guide and to coach of the in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) team (internal and external collaborators):

    * To supervise the IVD analytical, performance and validation tests,
    * To conduct Design Control, Design Review, Risk Management (FMEA tool), Quality Control,
    * To supervise the manufacturing transfer to production sites
    * To establish the demonstration of conformity with the essential requirements for affixing the CE mark (CLSI guidelines, ISO 13485, harmonized standards and SOP). ;

  • Eurogentec - New Product Development Manager

    Liège 2006 - 2012 * To bring new products and services to the product portfolio by coaching the development and the validation of the new products and services in the genomic and proteomic fields.

    * To participate to the meetings of the « Sales & Marketing and R&D committee » to select the new products and services to develop
    * To visit customers with the sales representatives to identify the customer's needs

    * To participate to the market and the patent analysis with the Product Managers

    * To identify, when needed, external laboratories with which a cooperation can be established for the development and validation of new products and services

    * To collect all the technical information that are necessary for the R&D department and the external partners for developing the new products and services

    * To define the development plan and the budget for each new product or service

    * To develop the new product/service and the QC procedures

    * To work in a quality-oriented environment (research grade or GLP/GMP guidelines)

    * To manage the product development team (3 people) and to supervise the transfer to the Sales and Marketing team (4 people);

    * To identify beta-testers among our customers and to establish with them the beta-testing plan with deliverables and milestones

    * To make the follow up of the development and the beta-testing plans

    * To transfer the technology and know-how to the people in charge of the production and quality control during the commercialization of the new products

    * To prepare promotional, technical and scientific documents concerning the specific range of products and services (certificates of analysis, material safety datasheets, technical datasheets, text WEB page)

    * To visit customers with the sales representatives to check whether the new products and services correspond or not to their actual expectations and to identify the eventual improvements that could be brought

    * Co-inventor of four patents ;

  • Eurogentec - DNA Sequencing and Protein Array Team Leader

    Liège 2000 - 2006 * Laboratory set up and management
    * Multiple production projects management ;
    * Coordination of customer relationships
    * Team leader of sequencing team (10 people) ;
    * Planning of production (logistical organization of resources, material and equipment)
    * Redaction of accurate documentations, reports and QC procedures
    * Award of ISO9002 certification ;
    * Training and scientific lecture for production personnel ;
    * Budget and investment establishing

Formations

  • Université De Liège (ULg) (Liège)

    Liège 1987 - 1991 Ph.D. in Biological Sciences

Réseau

