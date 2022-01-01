Marie Claire THOMAS

Entreprises
-
CTV
- Ingenieur commercial surêté
mouilleron le captif
2017 - maintenant
-
ADS GROUPE
- Ingenieur Commercial Grands Comptes
Vaulx-Milieu
2016 - 2017
-
Stanley Security france
- Ingenieur Commercial Grands Comptes
Ivry-sur-Seine
2015 - 2016
-
generale de Protection ( Stanley)
- Ingénieur Commercial Senior
2008 - 2015
-
Generale de protection
- Ingenieur Commercial
2006 - 2008
-
Generale de Protection
- Assistante de Direction de Région
2001 - 2006
-
C.E.T
- Assistance Commerciale
1999 - 2001
-
Transports GRAVELEAU
- Assistante Commerciale
1998 - 1999
-
ABG
- Assistante commerciale
Beaucouzé
1996 - 1998
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée