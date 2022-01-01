Menu

Marie Claude LESCROART

VILLENEUVE LOUBET

  • SARL PIPOLINO - MANAGER

    2007 - maintenant Commercialisation d'un dispositif interactif d'alimentation pour animaux de compagnie profitable au bien-être et à la santé des animaux. Produit inventé,créé et breveté par le Docteur vétérinaire LESCROART PASCAL.
    www.pipolino.eu

  • CLINIQUE VETERINAIRE - ASSISTANTE

    1989 - 2010

