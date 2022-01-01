Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie Claude LESCROART
Ajouter
Marie Claude LESCROART
VILLENEUVE LOUBET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SARL PIPOLINO
- MANAGER
2007 - maintenant
Commercialisation d'un dispositif interactif d'alimentation pour animaux de compagnie profitable au bien-être et à la santé des animaux. Produit inventé,créé et breveté par le Docteur vétérinaire LESCROART PASCAL.
www.pipolino.eu
CLINIQUE VETERINAIRE
- ASSISTANTE
1989 - 2010
Formations
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
1971 - 1975
MAITRISE LANGUE
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel