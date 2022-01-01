Marie COLLIAT

Student. Foreign languages specializing in International Trade (Lyon Jean Moulin University) (English - Japanese).

I am specializing through internships in industrial and innovative companies manifacturing products exported and/or sold on Japanese market (Internships of degree's courses, 1st year of Master).



Étudiante en Langues Étrangères Appliquées au Commerce International à l'Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3 (Anglais - Japonais).

Je cherche à me spécialiser dans la distribution de produits industriels innovants sur le territoire japonais, où j'ai effectué mon stage de fin de licence et le premier des deux stages de mon master.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Adobe InDesign

Adobe Photoshop CS5

Bande dessinée

Illustration

Adobe Illustrator

Marketing