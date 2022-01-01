Menu

Marie COLLIAT

SAGA

En résumé

Student. Foreign languages specializing in International Trade (Lyon Jean Moulin University) (English - Japanese).
I am specializing through internships in industrial and innovative companies manifacturing products exported and/or sold on Japanese market (Internships of degree's courses, 1st year of Master).

Étudiante en Langues Étrangères Appliquées au Commerce International à l'Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3 (Anglais - Japonais).
Je cherche à me spécialiser dans la distribution de produits industriels innovants sur le territoire japonais, où j'ai effectué mon stage de fin de licence et le premier des deux stages de mon master.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Bande dessinée
Illustration
Adobe Illustrator
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Yamaguchi Sangyo - Assistante marketing

    2016 - maintenant Market study on the introduction of new products in the prefecture of Okinawa (Report & presentation in Japanese)
    Creation of marketing tools such as :
    - Brand promotion website (JP & ENG)
    - Pamphlets and brochures for different product ranges (JP).(using Photoshop, Illustrator).

  • SERGE FERRARI - Assistante commerciale grand export

    2015 - 2015 Gestion des portefeuilles clients des zones: Océanie, Asie du Sud-Est, Corée, Japon, Chine, Hong-Kong.

    Gestion du cycle de commande (saisie dans le logiciel de gestion, organisation de la préparation des commandes, organisation du transport international et des formalités d'export des produits) et du contact client.

  • SERGE FERRARI - Assistante marketing Serge Ferrari Japan (stage)

    2015 - 2015 Serge Ferrari Japan (Kanagawa, Kamakura)
    - Promotion des produits Serge Ferrari sur le territoire japonais (web, brochures, ...)
    - Présentation des travaux effectués au distributeur local
    - Études de données (popularité des produits sur le territoire nippon).
    - Gestion des relations dans le CRM.
    - Gestion de l'import des produits et la gestion des stocks sur place.
    (Stage fin de licence)

  • SERGE FERRARI - Assistante commerciale Grand Export (Stage)

    2014 - 2014 Suivi des différentes opérations du cycle d'une commande à l'international à travers :
    - Le suivi des clients et des commandes sur les zones Europe (Allemagne, Suisse, Autriche Italie, ...), Amérique (USA, Canada, Brésil), Asie (Pacifique, de l'Est, ...), l'Océanie et les DOM TOM.
    - Apprentissage des logiciels de gestion (prise de commandes, émission de proforma, factures, ...)
    - Organisation des expéditions par transport maritime, aérien, routier.
    (Stage Licence 2).

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2015 - maintenant Master LEA Anglais-Japonais Mention Commerce International

    First year of the Master composed of :
    One semester of studies in Lyon
    3 months internship abroad (Japan, Yamaguchi Sangyo)
    One semester of studies abroad (Japan, Shimane University)

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2012 - 2015 Licence LEA

Réseau