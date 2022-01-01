Menu

Marie COUDENE

  • VEXIN EXPERTISE COMPTABLE
  • expert comptable

GISORS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VEXIN EXPERTISE COMPTABLE - Expert comptable

    Comptabilité | Gisors (27140) 2012 - maintenant

  • Aca 95 - Responsable de bureau

    Comptabilité | Gisors (27140) 2010 - 2012

  • Cabinet d'expertise comptable ACA 95 - Collaboratrice comptable

    Comptabilité | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310) 2007 - 2010

  • aca fiduciaire - Apprenti en comptabilité

    Comptabilité | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310) 2004 - 2007

  • AIRCRAFT - Apprentie comptable

    Comptabilité | Gennevilliers (92230) 2002 - 2004

Formations

  • ASFOREF ORDRE DES EXPERTS-COMPTABLES - Elève

    Paris (75000) 2007 - 2010 DEC

  • INSTITUT NATIONAL DES TECHNIQUES ECONOMIQUES ET COMPTABLES INTEC-CNAM - Elève

    Paris (75000) 2004 - 2006 MSTCF en apprentissage

  • IFCP - Elève

    Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310) 2001 - 2003 BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel