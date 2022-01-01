Menu

Marie CROMBET

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Cinéma

Entreprises

  • Guanajuato International Film Festival, Mexique - Global coordination for Filmmakers

    maintenant Responsable des réalisateurs internationaux
    Accueil, planning,coordination
    Organisation d'évènements
    Régie film

  • StudioCanal - CHARGEE DE VENTES PAYTV ET NOUVEAUX MEDIAS

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - maintenant - Handled distribution of Studiocanal Library titles(+ 4000 films) on Pay tv channels and svod platforms
    - Conducted negociations by exchanging and evaluating clients's proposal
    - Evaluated scripts fro Studiocanal line up
    - Prepared marketing strategies around Studiocanal library titles
    - Participated in international tv markets (MIPCOM, MIPTV)
    - Was responsible for legal, technical and financial aspects of deals

  • Orange France - FEATURE FILM ACQUISITIONS ASSISTANT

    2011 - 2011 - Acquired feature films for Orange Cinema Série Channels
    - Evaluated projects based on scripts and viewing
    - Developed content and editorial strategies for Ocs Channels
    - Benchmark on french broadcasting

  • Gaumont - INTERNATIONAL MARKETING SALES ASSISTANT

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011 - Helped created international marketing material: posters, press kits, approved pictures sets
    - Helped organize film markets and festival (Venise and Cannes): mailing, press reviews
    - Followed-up with international releases in constant contact with the producers and the distributors: marketing plans, poster approvals, box office results)

  • Canal+ - TV SALES PROGRAMS ASSISTANT - executive production

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - 2010 - Selected CANAL+ entertaining programs for different sources (tv show, documentary)
    - Was responsible for the legal, financial and technical aspects for sales

Formations

  • ESC Marseille (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Entertainment and Media Management

