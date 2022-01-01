Marie CROMBET

Guanajuato International Film Festival, Mexique
- Global coordination for Filmmakers
maintenantResponsable des réalisateurs internationaux
Accueil, planning,coordination
Organisation d'évènements
Régie film
StudioCanal
- CHARGEE DE VENTES PAYTV ET NOUVEAUX MEDIAS
Issy-les-Moulineaux2011 - maintenant- Handled distribution of Studiocanal Library titles(+ 4000 films) on Pay tv channels and svod platforms
- Conducted negociations by exchanging and evaluating clients's proposal
- Evaluated scripts fro Studiocanal line up
- Prepared marketing strategies around Studiocanal library titles
- Participated in international tv markets (MIPCOM, MIPTV)
- Was responsible for legal, technical and financial aspects of deals
Orange France
- FEATURE FILM ACQUISITIONS ASSISTANT
2011 - 2011- Acquired feature films for Orange Cinema Série Channels
- Evaluated projects based on scripts and viewing
- Developed content and editorial strategies for Ocs Channels
- Benchmark on french broadcasting
Gaumont
- INTERNATIONAL MARKETING SALES ASSISTANT
Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011- Helped created international marketing material: posters, press kits, approved pictures sets
- Helped organize film markets and festival (Venise and Cannes): mailing, press reviews
- Followed-up with international releases in constant contact with the producers and the distributors: marketing plans, poster approvals, box office results)
Canal+
- TV SALES PROGRAMS ASSISTANT - executive production
Issy-les-Moulineaux2010 - 2010- Selected CANAL+ entertaining programs for different sources (tv show, documentary)
- Was responsible for the legal, financial and technical aspects for sales
Formations
ESC Marseille (Paris)
Paris2009 - 2011Entertainment and Media Management