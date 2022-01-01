Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie CUDENNEC
Ajouter
Marie CUDENNEC
GONFREVILLE L'ORCHER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Recherche entreprise pour DCG à compter d'aout 2017.
Entreprises
DRESSER-RAND
- Comptable en alternance
2015 - maintenant
En alternance dans le cadre du BTS comptabilité et gestion
POINT ASSUR CONSEIL
- Conseillère commerciale
2011 - 2015
Formations
CCI & CAUX
Le Havre
2015 - maintenant
BTS Comptabilité et Gestion
GRETA De La Région Havraise
Le Havre
2011 - 2013
BTS
GRETA De La Région Havraise
Le Havre
2008 - 2010
BAC PRO COMPTABILITE