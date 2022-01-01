Marie D'ARGENTRÉ

Mes compétences :
Analyse de risque
Organisations humanitaires
Droit international et de l’Union européenne
Gestion de crise
Droit de l'environnement
Conduite de projet
Lobbying
Entreprises
ACTED
- Grants Management Intern
Paris2015 - maintenant
Organisation des Nations unies
- Intern
Genève 102014 - 2014Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva
Within the ESB Emergency Services Branch in the SCLS Surge Capacity and Logistics Section, management of staff deployed within the Emergency Response Roster, main mechanism used in initial emergency phase.
Participation to conferences, Member states briefings on humanitarian crisis areas;
Participation to the Emergency Response Task Force on Iraq crisis;
Enrolment of new ERR members and strengthening the cooperation between the ERR and Field Offices;
Liaise with deployed members to the field and be a focal point regarding administrative and practical issues;
Support the Deployment Team regarding all aspects of the Iraq humanitarian crisis;
Competition of several courses related to UN action : Different Needs - Equal Opportunities: Increasing Effectiveness of Humanitarian Action, Basic and Advanced security on the Field, UN and OCHA induction courses;
Conduct surveys and newsletter related to the Emergency Response Roster's action.
Groupe sudouest
- Guide
2013 - 2015Visites de nuit en semaine demandant une grande flexibilité horaire. Capacités relationnelles, organisationnelles et sens du contact.
Swarovski
- Conseillère de vente
Paris2013 - 2013
Ausone Conseil
- Chargée d'étude
PESSAC2013 - 2014Encadrement d’une mission pour la région Aquitaine. Management d’une équipe de 9 junior consultants, respect des deadlines, travail sur la relation client.
Formations
IBS (International Business School Of Budapest) (Budapest)
Budapest2011 - 2012Domaines d'enseignement:
- Relations internationales
- Hongrois
- Histoire du cinéma
- Communication interculturelle
- Business stratégies
- Sociologie