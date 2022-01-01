Menu

Marie D'ARGENTRÉ

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analyse de risque
Organisations humanitaires
Droit international et de l’Union européenne
Gestion de crise
Droit de l'environnement
Conduite de projet
Lobbying

Entreprises

  • ACTED - Grants Management Intern

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Organisation des Nations unies - Intern

    Genève 10 2014 - 2014 Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva

    Within the ESB Emergency Services Branch in the SCLS Surge Capacity and Logistics Section, management of staff deployed within the Emergency Response Roster, main mechanism used in initial emergency phase.
    Participation to conferences, Member states briefings on humanitarian crisis areas;
    Participation to the Emergency Response Task Force on Iraq crisis;
    Enrolment of new ERR members and strengthening the cooperation between the ERR and Field Offices;
    Liaise with deployed members to the field and be a focal point regarding administrative and practical issues;
    Support the Deployment Team regarding all aspects of the Iraq humanitarian crisis;
    Competition of several courses related to UN action : Different Needs - Equal Opportunities: Increasing Effectiveness of Humanitarian Action, Basic and Advanced security on the Field, UN and OCHA induction courses;
    Conduct surveys and newsletter related to the Emergency Response Roster's action.

  • Groupe sudouest - Guide

    2013 - 2015 Visites de nuit en semaine demandant une grande flexibilité horaire. Capacités relationnelles, organisationnelles et sens du contact.

  • Swarovski - Conseillère de vente

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Ausone Conseil - Chargée d'étude

    PESSAC 2013 - 2014 Encadrement d’une mission pour la région Aquitaine. Management d’une équipe de 9 junior consultants, respect des deadlines, travail sur la relation client.

Formations

  • IBS (International Business School Of Budapest) (Budapest)

    Budapest 2011 - 2012 Domaines d'enseignement:
    - Relations internationales
    - Hongrois
    - Histoire du cinéma
    - Communication interculturelle
    - Business stratégies
    - Sociologie

  • Sciences Po Bordeaux

    Pessac 2010 - maintenant Master 2 et diplôme de l'IEP

    Domaines d'enseignement:
    - Droit matériel, politique, constitutionnel européen
    - Economie internationale
    - Histoire et culture européenne
    - Analyse risque - pays
    - Migrations internationales
    - Lobbying et représentation des intérêts
    - Politiques publiques

  • Lycée Blomet ENC

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat

    Mention Très bien

Réseau