Marie DEL NEGRO

Haldex
- Human Resources Manager - HR BP Sales Europe
2015 - maintenant
- Staff administration : establishment of the employment contracts, employment declaration, legal and statistical declarations, answers to the employee’s requests, disciplinary proceedings, social dashboards, management of the company cars fleet, implementation of local car policy, management of the business credit cards, analyze of the payroll accounts.
- Management of the recruitment process.
- Establishment of the payroll (outsourced) : collection and transmission of the variable elements.
- Development and implementation of the yearly training plan, interfaces with the OPCA and follow-up of the training budget.
- Management and follow up of the time management and access software.
- Preparation and active participation in the work council and Health and Safety committee meetings with the site manager.
- Follow-up of the evolution of the social legislation and implementation of the linked actions (HR Database for work council, painfulness agreement, generation contract, flat-rate pay agreement…)
- Deployment of HR projects launched by the Global HR Team (Talent Management, Career Development, Succession planning, Group HR Process, Mercer, Compensation and Benefits, Training,…).
- Coordination of HR topics for the European Sales Offices.
- Member of the EMEA Sales management team and HR GLT Team
- Management of the administrative assistant in charge of the switchboard & business travels
- supports Quality and environment activities on site.
SII
- Regional Human Resources and Quality Manager
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2013 - 2014
HR development: Recruitment plan development, Partnership and engineers school relations management, training plan development, competencies and trustiness management, reporting.
HR administration: preparing the employment contracts, time management and payroll elements preparation, launching and managing the employees’ files, occupational accident, occupational disease and medical visits management.
Social and disciplinary management : carrying of the social right application, launching and following the disciplinary actions (warnings, dismissals, transactions, negotiated employment contract terminations…)
HR project management: Launching actions and partnerships for people with disabilities employment, taking part of the HR tool improvement project (recruitment, competencies management …).
Quality management: In charge of the group quality standards and tool application, launching and managing the ISO 14001 certification standard project, preparing and being HR referent for the ISO 9001 certification standard audit
MJP Bensoussan / Groupe MELS
- Administrative Manager
2013 - 2013
Human Resources : HR administration and payroll management, Hiring and on-boarding administrative procedures management, Recruitment and training
Administrative management : Administrative reorganization following the integration in the group, Initiate and implement administrative process and procedures, Implementation of an EDM tool, Train and manage an administrative assistant and a trainee
Financial management : Initiate and implement financial management and forecast tools, Manage the customers and suppliers invoices using a ERP software, Follow the customers and suppliers overdue payment, in charge of management control for the establishment of the end of year statement and the tax declarations by the accounting firm
GFI informatique
- Regional Human Resources Manager
Saint-Ouen
2008 - 2012
Recruitment: Recruitment plan development: Identify and analyze job requirements, create job descriptions, implement the recruitment process (from candidates sourcing, screening and selection, to their on-boarding). Integration, training and management of an executive recruiter.
Training & Development: Implement and deploy the regional training plan, local provider’s management, budget management and follow-up.
HR Project: Projects and team management : HR process, recruitment tools and communication supports standardization for the whole group; definition and implementation of the regional HR organization ...
People Management: Manage professional and geographic mobility; follow-up employees annual interview, implement carrier evolution plans, competencies management, participation in implementing disciplinary files...
HR Administration: hiring and on-boarding administrative procedures management, HR reporting, Time and absence management, provide support to the regional manager regarding the region business plan, annual budget, promotions and salary & bonuses reviews.
Communication: Partnership relations management (Government’s associations, Recruitment agencies, press…), implement and develop schools and university relations, organized recruitment or internal communication events.
Labour Relations: Preparation and active participating in labour relation meeting (work council, labour union, Health and Safety Committee) with the regional manager. Organize the local health and safety committee member’s election. Manage the relationship with the company doctors, labour inspection…
Neumann International
- Executive Recruiter
Autriche
2007 - 2008
Defining and implementing the research process: Identification and analyze of job requirements with the consultant, company target mapping, selected selection tool, sources, information and communication supports, managing partner’s relations (sourcing, universities, professional associations...), and definition of approaching scenario.
Selecting the candidates: candidate direct approach, pre-interview by phone and candidates follow-up.
Alten
- Executive Recruiter
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2007
Recruitment: candidates sourcing with announcement or job board search, interviews, validation of their profiles according our customers’ needs, on boarding.
Human Resources management: participation in integration assessments and annual interviews.
Internal and external communication: organization of events for our employees (team building, incentives, Christmas party …), on-boarding book writing, participated local recruitment forums, schools and university events and organized a recruitment evening.