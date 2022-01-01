Marie DELFORGE

Paris2012 - 2012Replacement of a Senior Product Manager during her maternity leave.
Product development for Astor distributed in 6 Countries.
In charge of Face Category and Merchandising.
COTY - Rimmel London
- Assistant Product Manager Innovation and Development Eyes and Face
2011 - 2011Creation, development and follow-up of make-up concepts (Eyes, Lips, Face, Nails) in collaboration with R&D based in Morris Plain - USA / Evaluation of internal and competitors' formulas / Participation to suppliers meetings and follow-up / Market analysis / Development of a monthly Make-Up Newsletter / Partnerships research / Development of a foundation encyclopedia / Study on internal and competitors claims / Investigations of new ingredients
Coordination with 30 markets / Briefs and coordination with design agencies / Development of communiction tools / Coordination for the advertising campaign / PR Briefs
L'OREAL
- Assistante Chef de Produit Garnier
PARIS2010 - 2010
Coty beauty
- Assistante Chef de Produit Esprit Cosmetics
Paris2009 - 2010
NECTARS DE BOURGOGNE
- Assistante Commerciale Export
Nanterre2007 - 2009Prospection / Négociation / Logistique / Gestion de commandes et paiements / Gestion d’un portefeuille de clients internationaux / Marketing / Organisation et Participation à un salon en Angleterre, au SIAL et au SIRHA / Management d’équipe
KARLSBERG BRAUEREI
- Assistante Export
2006 - 2006Stage de 6 semaines en Allemagne :
Gestion administrative des commandes et des nouveaux clients
Marketing
JF HILLEBRAND BEAUNE
- Assistante Administrative Export, Service Canada
2006 - 2006Stage export puis emploi saisonnier chez JF Hillebrand Beaune comme assistante administrative export, service Canada :
Suivi de qualité / Relance client / Suivi de commande
Envoi de documentation Canada / Rédaction de documents de transport