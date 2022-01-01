Menu

Marie DELFORGE

Paris

Fragrance

  • Coty

    Paris maintenant

  • Coty Prestige - International Junior Product Manager Chopard Parfums

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Coty Prestige - Intenrational Junior Product Manager Vivienne Westwood fragrances

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • COTY - Junior Product Manager Astor Makeup

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Replacement of a Senior Product Manager during her maternity leave.
    Product development for Astor distributed in 6 Countries.
    In charge of Face Category and Merchandising.

  • COTY - Rimmel London - Assistant Product Manager Innovation and Development Eyes and Face

    2011 - 2011 Creation, development and follow-up of make-up concepts (Eyes, Lips, Face, Nails) in collaboration with R&D based in Morris Plain - USA / Evaluation of internal and competitors' formulas / Participation to suppliers meetings and follow-up / Market analysis / Development of a monthly Make-Up Newsletter / Partnerships research / Development of a foundation encyclopedia / Study on internal and competitors claims / Investigations of new ingredients
    Coordination with 30 markets / Briefs and coordination with design agencies / Development of communiction tools / Coordination for the advertising campaign / PR Briefs

  • L'OREAL - Assistante Chef de Produit Garnier

    PARIS 2010 - 2010

  • Coty beauty - Assistante Chef de Produit Esprit Cosmetics

    Paris 2009 - 2010

  • NECTARS DE BOURGOGNE - Assistante Commerciale Export

    Nanterre 2007 - 2009 Prospection / Négociation / Logistique / Gestion de commandes et paiements / Gestion d’un portefeuille de clients internationaux / Marketing / Organisation et Participation à un salon en Angleterre, au SIAL et au SIRHA / Management d’équipe

  • KARLSBERG BRAUEREI - Assistante Export

    2006 - 2006 Stage de 6 semaines en Allemagne :
    Gestion administrative des commandes et des nouveaux clients
    Marketing

  • JF HILLEBRAND BEAUNE - Assistante Administrative Export, Service Canada

    2006 - 2006 Stage export puis emploi saisonnier chez JF Hillebrand Beaune comme assistante administrative export, service Canada :
    Suivi de qualité / Relance client / Suivi de commande
    Envoi de documentation Canada / Rédaction de documents de transport

