Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie Florence MABOGNA
Ajouter
Marie Florence MABOGNA
Villeurbanne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Comptable,Groupe Kamach
Mes compétences :
Comptabilit�
Entreprises
DAMECA
- Commercial
Villeurbanne
1990 - maintenant
Formations
Fondation LAMINE (Bangui)
Bangui
2002 - maintenant
BEP
Réseau
Bruno LARMAN
Frank DOHY
Gisèle KOYEMBE
Isaac NSIMBA HELENA
Jean De Dieu MINGA
Moubelo ANDRÉ
Raymond MOUKALA
Romuald KOUMBA
Rose Nina BOBY
Tania GOUGOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z