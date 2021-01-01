Menu

Marie-Françoise DEFFRENNES (DELCOURT)

  • responsable exploitation
  • BAILLIVET
  • responsable exploitation

LESQUIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BAILLIVET - Responsable exploitation

    Production | Lesquin (59810) 1971 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel