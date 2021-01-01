Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie-Helene PERNOT
Ajouter
Marie-Helene PERNOT
Blagnac
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
PMO chez Airbus Defence & Space
Entreprises
EADS
- Ingénieur
Blagnac
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Audrey ELLIOT
Gabriel VAPPEREAU
Laure PECONDON-LACROIX
Olivier LANGERON
Panida SANANIKONE
Sophie NEPOMIASTCHY
Valérie HEIM