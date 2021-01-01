Menu

Marie Helene ROUQUETTE

TOULOUSE

  • adn communication - Gérante

    2018 - maintenant réalisation de site internet, communication digitale

  • La depeche du midi - Responsable hub logistique

    Toulouse 2007 - maintenant

  • Mbs (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2015 - 2017

