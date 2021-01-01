Menu

Marie-Laure LEROY

  • Directrice Marketing et Communication
  • S&H
  • Directrice Marketing et Communication

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • S&H - Directrice Marketing et Communication

    Marketing | Paris (75000) 2018 - maintenant

  • GS1 France (anciennement GENCOD EAN FRANCE) - Responsable Marketing et Communication

    Marketing | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2016 - 2017

  • Neopost - Responsable Marketing Directe et Communication

    Marketing | Nanterre (92000) 2010 - 2015

  • OLYMPUS FRANCE - Responsable Communication

    Communication | Rungis (94150) 2002 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel