Marie WAVELET

ARRAS

  • Auchan Drive - Preparatrice de Commande

    2015 - maintenant

  • Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe - Conseillere Clientele

    Lille 2015 - 2015

  • Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe - Stagiaire Conseillere Clientele

    Lille 2015 - maintenant

  • Centre chico Mendès - Animatrice BAFA

    2014 - 2014

  • Centre Chico Mendès - Animatrice BAFA

    2014 - 2014

