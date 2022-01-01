Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie WESTELYNCK
Ajouter
Marie WESTELYNCK
Templemars
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Castorama
- Chargée de Développement RH
Templemars
2017 - maintenant
campus management
Castorama
- Responsable adjoint service paie et administration du personnel
Templemars
2014 - 2017
Castorama
- Chef de projet RH
Templemars
2012 - 2014
Pôle rémunération / reporting RH
Kingfisher
- Assistante RH
Templemars
2011 - 2012
Norauto
- Responsable gestion administration
SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS
2005 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC Amiens
Amiens
2003 - 2006
Management et Gestion des Ressources Humaines
Réseau
Anaïs VERHELST
Anthony POULLAIN
Delphine MOLLET
Fabien QUETSTROEY
Kingfisher It Services RH
Mathilde BOUZIAN
Rémy CASTREMANNE
Yannick DELATER