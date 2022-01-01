Mariia SOUCHKO

MY CV ONLINE http://uhans25.wix.com/souchko-mariia-cv #!home/c14xw
Goal-driven sales management professional with a continued score of business development achievements in competitive markets. Skilled in business and market development, strategic product positioning, strategic planning, staff development and territory management. Strong leadership and communication skills with a reputation for instilling enthusiasm in others to achieve shared goals.
Other key strengths include:
• Excellent planning and time management skills with ability to function effectively in a fast paced environment
• Strategic thinking and long term vision
• Financial management and analytical, fact decision making
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Gestion des projets
Importation
Exporation
Organisation des evenements
Gestion des RH
Etudes des Marchés
Gestion d'une gamme des produits
Merchandising
Développement commercial