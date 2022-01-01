Menu

Mariia SOUCHKO

En résumé

Goal-driven sales management professional with a continued score of business development achievements in competitive markets. Skilled in business and market development, strategic product positioning, strategic planning, staff development and territory management. Strong leadership and communication skills with a reputation for instilling enthusiasm in others to achieve shared goals.
Other key strengths include:
• Excellent planning and time management skills with ability to function effectively in a fast paced environment
• Strategic thinking and long term vision
• Financial management and analytical, fact decision making

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Gestion des projets
Importation
Exporation
Organisation des evenements
Gestion des RH
Etudes des Marchés
Gestion d'une gamme des produits
Merchandising
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • SR CREA - www.srcrea.com - Business Agent (Freelance)

    2014 - 2015 Modeling 3D services for architects and designers. Results: 10 contracts in 6 month, €15000 of sales revenues
    • Acquired and built relationships with 5 new clients in 6 month
    • Developed customer satisfaction strategy and optimized sale strategy
    • Used digital marketing tools to promote the services in different types of social network

  • Auchan - Head of Departement

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2010 - 2014 Dry grocery products, 1500m2 sales area.
    Results: sales revenues €2,8 million per year, 16,38% of net margin, 0,6% of breakages rate
    • Headed, hired, trained and managed sales staff of 12 peoples
    • Managed the brand portfolio of 6000 product’s positions
    • Coordinated remodeling project to reorganize the sale’s area and product position (merchandising)
    • Reorganized the dimension of model stock list by analyzing product performances indicators and margin optimization to create appropriate level of choice and prices
    • Created the assortment for the new department (Bio and Diet) to propose a new conception of healthy food to the clients
    • Adapted the Operational Efficiency system for my department to optimize stock availability and efficient range development
    • Negotiated sale operation “Made in Alsace” which included 12 suppliers (region of Alsace) for different departments to create regional event for the customers (6 times per year, €60 000 profit per operation)

  • SODILOG - Project Leader

    Châteauneuf-les-Martigues 2008 - 2010 Import/Export, logistics and distribution in textile and footwear, 14 collections per year, €6 Million orders per year, commission rate 18%, 7 brands of shoes and clothing
    • Coordinated targeted and on-time distribution, from the country of production (China, India, Cambodia and Italy) to the stores (France, Germany, Swiss)
    • Organized importing and export operations (Incoterms, credit letter, customs clearances fee)
    • Managed returns and researched the solutions to overstocking‏ (established strong business relationships with Internet retails companies)
    • Calculated and analyzed committed costs and profitability

  • ISEG Nantes - Head of Business Development

    Bonneuil sur Marne 2007 - 2008 ISEG Business School of Nantes, 7 private Business Schools in France.
    Results: +60% of conversion rate (prospects into students), generated + 20% of new students
    • Recruited and trained sales staff (15 trainees)
    • Adapted BCG matrice: reviewing portfolio of the colleges to visite in the years and their potential to define the sale strategy for the year
    • Developed the regional sale policy and applied national sale policy
    • Managed the sale’s events as: open doors days, trade fairs and events (Coastal and maritime economic activities day)
    • Managed the web Site (interviews, articles, events) and promoted the School in social network

  • ISEG Business School, Strasbourg - Trainee in Business Development Department

    2006 - 2007 Managed the sale's team

Formations

  • ISEG Business School (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2006 - 2007 Master's degree in Marketing: Product Manager

    Master’s Thesis:
    “Economic Intelligence: new challenge for the Product Manager”
    “The brand strategy of IONIS Education Group”

  • Kyiv National University Of Trade And Economics, Ukraine (Kyiv)

    Kyiv 1999 - 2004 Master/Master's degree with honors

    Master’s Thesis
    “How to increase the growth profit in exhibition business”

