Mariia ZALMANOVA

DIJON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Trade marketing
Relations Publiques
Commerce international
IT Strategy
Startups
Travail en équipe
Traduction
Business development
Social Media Marketing
Sales

Entreprises

  • BleuJour SARL - Business Developer

    2016 - 2016 - Research and analysis of business opportunities, consistent with the organization's strategic plans
    - Project evaluations through financial feasibility studies, market research, and planning
    - Responsible for maintaining relationships with existing clients and developing new client contacts
    - Identification of market opportunities and work with the technical teams to grow profitable revenue for the company
    - Cooperation with the Communications & Public Affairs Manager in the creation of effective communication strategies, the reinforcement of a daily media visibility and the development of key messages
    - Writing and creation of communication tools (press releases, press kits, etc.).
    - Continuous media monitoring and evaluation of potential media responses (online and offline).
    - Translation of media content and communication tools (French-English).

Formations

Réseau

