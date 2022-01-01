Mariia ZALMANOVA

Mes compétences :
Trade marketing
Relations Publiques
Commerce international
IT Strategy
Startups
Travail en équipe
Traduction
Business development
Social Media Marketing
Sales
Entreprises
BleuJour SARL
- Business Developer
2016 - 2016- Research and analysis of business opportunities, consistent with the organization's strategic plans
- Project evaluations through financial feasibility studies, market research, and planning
- Responsible for maintaining relationships with existing clients and developing new client contacts
- Identification of market opportunities and work with the technical teams to grow profitable revenue for the company
- Cooperation with the Communications & Public Affairs Manager in the creation of effective communication strategies, the reinforcement of a daily media visibility and the development of key messages
- Writing and creation of communication tools (press releases, press kits, etc.).
- Continuous media monitoring and evaluation of potential media responses (online and offline).
- Translation of media content and communication tools (French-English).