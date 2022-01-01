Marilyn FAURE

2004 - 2006The Club Inter Entreprises (Private limited company): specialized in communication and events
My role :
- new partners prospection
- new costumers prospection
- client satisfaction and loyalty
- to manage the staff (5 people), recruietment, planning...
My missions :
I was organized the 20th birthday celebration of a famous french company. It represent invitation of more than 500 people (customer, supplier, partner...)the event occure a day long was composed of meeting cocktails, business conferences, dinning and entertainment. Very big logistic.
My biggest mission in this job was the creation of a branch. I was in charged of Market survey, business plan and to set up physically the branch in the south of France.
Marc Orian
- Responsible for after sales department