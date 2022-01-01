Menu

Marilyne BRIAND

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Le Monde Imprimerie - Chef comptable

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

  • AGF Immobilier - Consolideur

    2006 - 2007

  • Ernst & Young - Collaboratrice expérientée

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2006

  • Gossard / Philippe Matignon - Comptable unique / fournisseur

    2001 - 2002

  • Plus Interim - diverses mission d'interim - Comptable unique/générale

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • ECCIP

    1997 - 1999

Réseau