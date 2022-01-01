Retail
Marilyne DAUVILLIERS
Marilyne DAUVILLIERS
CHARTRES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Works
Entreprises
DELPHY
- Contrôleuse
2012 - 2014
PROMOCAF
- Conditionneuse
2012 - 2012
EXPANSCIENCES
- Contrôleuse
2012 - 2012
MAFLOW
- Opératrice de conditionnement
2011 - 2011
PHILIPS ECLAIRAGE
- Opératrice de production
Suresnes
2009 - 2010
JAEGER CONTROLS
- Opératrice de production polyvalente
1976 - 2009
Jaeger
- Opératrice de production
1976 - 2009
Jaeger
- Opératrice
1976 - maintenant
Formations
CCI
Chartres
2008 - 2008
JAEGER
Chartres
2005 - 2005
Citrix Certified Instructor
Sauveteur secouriste du travail JAEGER CONTROLS
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel