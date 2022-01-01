Menu

Marilyne DAUVILLIERS

CHARTRES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Works

Entreprises

  • DELPHY - Contrôleuse

    2012 - 2014

  • PROMOCAF - Conditionneuse

    2012 - 2012

  • EXPANSCIENCES - Contrôleuse

    2012 - 2012

  • MAFLOW - Opératrice de conditionnement

    2011 - 2011

  • PHILIPS ECLAIRAGE - Opératrice de production

    Suresnes 2009 - 2010

  • JAEGER CONTROLS - Opératrice de production polyvalente

    1976 - 2009

  • Jaeger - Opératrice de production

    1976 - 2009

  • Jaeger - Opératrice

    1976 - maintenant

Formations

  • CCI

    Chartres 2008 - 2008

  • JAEGER

    Chartres 2005 - 2005 Citrix Certified Instructor

    Sauveteur secouriste du travail JAEGER CONTROLS

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel