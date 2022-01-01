Menu

Marilyne PIERROT

MARCY-L'ETOILE

  • biomerieux - Technicienne de laboratoire R&D

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2008 - maintenant

  • CLSH rhone alpes - Directrice CLSH

    2000 - 2002

  • Lyon 2 (Lyon)

    Lyon 1997 - 2001

