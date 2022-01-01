Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marilyne POTEL
Ajouter
Marilyne POTEL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AJ Auxerre Football
- Chargée relations Chine
2017 - maintenant
SFECZ
- Chargé de communication - RP
2012 - 2017
Formations
Lille 1 (Lille)
Lille
2004 - 2007
Réseau
Alison PAQUETTE
Bottemine MARK
Christophe ABADIE
Christophe REMY
Jerome GILLARD
Lakhdar MAHRAF
Marina LAGELLE
Nima DELAVARI
Sophie JAN JUHEL
Thomas SZYLOWICZ