Marina GÉLINEAU

LE MANS

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • CCMB Location - Assistante commerciale et comptable

    2012 - maintenant

  • CCMB Location - Responsable gestion transport parc location

    2010 - 2011

  • CCMB - Assistante comptable

    2005 - 2010

Formations

  • AFA IBF

    Le Mans 2003 - 2004 BTS Assistante de gestion PME-PMI

  • Lycée André Provost (Brette Les Pins)

    Brette Les Pins 1998 - 2000 Bac STT ACA

