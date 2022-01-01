Retail
Marina GÉLINEAU
Marina GÉLINEAU
LE MANS
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
CCMB Location
- Assistante commerciale et comptable
2012 - maintenant
CCMB Location
- Responsable gestion transport parc location
2010 - 2011
CCMB
- Assistante comptable
2005 - 2010
AFA IBF
Le Mans
2003 - 2004
BTS Assistante de gestion PME-PMI
Lycée André Provost (Brette Les Pins)
Brette Les Pins
1998 - 2000
Bac STT ACA
Aurélie JOURDAN
Fabio RUBINO
Julien DELAHAYE
Margaux GILLES
Pellerin Roquecave MAUD