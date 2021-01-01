Menu

Marina KOLAROVA

Paris

Designer with 10 years of professional experience in luxury houses. Experienced in finding strong creative ideas, their application to commercial products and optimisation for production. Attentive to details and committed to excellence and high-quality products allying creativity and time management to deliver the best possible result.

The constant curiosity is nourishing my creativity while determination, self-motivation and positive attitude are driving my work. I am willing to find solutions to improve and innovate in the fashion industry and support sustainability.

Always open for new exciting creative projects and challenges.

    Profession libérale | Paris (75000) 2018 - maintenant • creative, market and fabrics research
    • design and development follow up of ready to wear collections in line with brand’s aesthetic
    • color card construction
    • creation of hand drawn prints with their repeats and technical files
    • constant design and development of personal ready to wear projects

  • LANVIN - Textile Senior Designer - Womenswear and Menswear Collection

    Profession libérale | Paris (75000) 2017 - 2019 • Embroidery, Print, Woven and Scarves Design
    • responsible for all textile related creative projects for womenswear and menswear collections, capsule collections, artistic and Lanvin heritage projects

  • MARC JACOBS - Womenswear Collection Senior Designer

    New York 2009 - 2016

  • KENZO - Accessory designer assistant

    Paris 2008 - 2009 * Mens collection accessory - worked on Runway and commercial lines

