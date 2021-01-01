Marina Kolarova

Designer with 10 years of professional experience in luxury houses. Experienced in finding strong creative ideas, their application to commercial products and optimisation for production. Attentive to details and committed to excellence and high-quality products allying creativity and time management to deliver the best possible result.



The constant curiosity is nourishing my creativity while determination, self-motivation and positive attitude are driving my work. I am willing to find solutions to improve and innovate in the fashion industry and support sustainability.



Always open for new exciting creative projects and challenges.