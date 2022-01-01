Marina LEGER

Bonial
- Consultante Marketing Digital - Stagiaire
2017 - 2018
Younity
- Co-Founder
2015 - 2017Trusted online matchmaking website for people who want to find the right roommates in Montreal that share similar human aspects.
Société Générale
- Assistante Conseil/Client - Stagiaire
PARIS2014 - 2014- Understood customer needs, recommending suitable products and making sales
- Processed paperwork from sales, change of customer details, closure of accounts etc.
Luxottica
- Ambassadrice de marque (RAY-BAN)
Valbonne 2014 - 2014Award - Top 30 best salesperson of France
Represented Ray Ban during the Polar Days in Paris to promote the new polarized Ray Ban glasses
- Promoted the brand
- Generated sales with approached consumers
Aiesec
- Directrice - Relations Corporatives
2013 - 2014The world’s largest student-run non-profit organization founded in 1948.
- Managed a team of 10 people, trained them to approach companies based in Montreal and offer them the opportunity to hire an international student as an intern
- Created and developed long-term business relationships with companies' executives in Montreal
- Managed a team of 20 people for the contest called Marketing Blitz between all universities in Montreal