Marina LEGER

Paris

Entreprises

  • Converteo - Consultante Junior - Stagiaire

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Bonial - Consultante Marketing Digital - Stagiaire

    2017 - 2018

  • Younity - Co-Founder

    2015 - 2017 Trusted online matchmaking website for people who want to find the right roommates in Montreal that share similar human aspects.

  • Société Générale - Assistante Conseil/Client - Stagiaire

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 - Understood customer needs, recommending suitable products and making sales
    - Processed paperwork from sales, change of customer details, closure of accounts etc.

  • Luxottica - Ambassadrice de marque (RAY-BAN)

    Valbonne 2014 - 2014 Award - Top 30 best salesperson of France

    Represented Ray Ban during the Polar Days in Paris to promote the new polarized Ray Ban glasses
    - Promoted the brand
    - Generated sales with approached consumers

  • Aiesec - Directrice - Relations Corporatives

    2013 - 2014 The world’s largest student-run non-profit organization founded in 1948.

    - Managed a team of 10 people, trained them to approach companies based in Montreal and offer them the opportunity to hire an international student as an intern
    - Created and developed long-term business relationships with companies' executives in Montreal
    - Managed a team of 20 people for the contest called Marketing Blitz between all universities in Montreal

  • Simon's Marketplace - Serveuse

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2016 - 2016

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2013 - 2017

  • SAINT MICHEL DE PICPUS (Paris)

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Lycée Saint Grégoire (Tours)

    Tours 2009 - 2012 BAC

    Mention Bien - 15/20

