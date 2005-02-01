Menu

Marina MARCHAL

PARIS

En résumé

COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES :
•Systèmes : Unix - AIX (IBM), Linux (RedHat Ubuntu), MacOSX (Apple), Windows, Tru64 (Digital)
•Langages : C, Shell script, Fortran, Java, C++
•IDE : Eclipse, Visual Studio
•SGBD : Informix, MySQL
•Divers : CURL, CLUSTER, MPI, Open MP, CVS, HPC

Je suis intéressée par un emploi en région Rhône-Alpes,
uniquement chez des clients finaux; pas de SSII, merci.

Email :marchalmarina@yahoo.fr



Mes compétences :
Eclipse
Unix/Linux
Langage Java
CURL
Clusters
MacOS X
Shell script
Langages C
Développement

Entreprises

  • Orange Business Services - Saint-Ouen - Ingénieur Conception Linux/Oracle

    2010 - 2010 • Conception et développement d’une base de données Oracle

    Environnement technique :
    Shell script, Oracle, SQL, Unix, Linux, Windows 7

  • SNGT - Taxis G7 - Clichy - Chef de Projet / Ingénieur d'étude et de développement

    2010 - maintenant • Gestion de projet: planification, coordination, mise en oeuvre, suivi
    • Conception et développement de l'application Wecab (Taxi Partagé)
    • Conception et développement de l'application Sips (Gestion des Cartes Bancaires)
    • Développement, déploiement et support d'applications et de sites intranets.

    Environnement technique :
    C, Shell script, PHP, HTML, Curl, MySQL, Unix, Linux, MacOSX, Tru64, IBM, Eclipse

  • CGGVeritas - Massy - Chef de Projet / Ingénieur d'étude et de développement

    2007 - 2010 •Gestion de projet: planification, coordination, mise en œuvre, suivi
    •Industrialisation, déploiement, support d'applications
    •'High performance computing' : optimisation et parallélisation d'algorithmes
    •Développement parallèle sur Cluster - Multithreading

    Environnement technique :
    Fortran 77/90, C, Shell script, MPI, OpenMP, CVS, Perforce, Unix, Linux, Sun, PC Cluster, Lustre, HPC

  • SAGEM - Cergy - Ingénieur d’étude et de développement sur systèmes embarqués

    2005 - 2006 02/2005 – 10/2006 :
    Ingénieur d’étude et de développement sur systèmes embarqués
    Sagem - Département Télécommunication, Cergy (France)

    •Tests de qualification et de non-régression, validation, support
    •Intégration et suivi de logiciel applicatifs embarqués
    •Développement de fonctionnalités et d’IHM, téléphonie mobile 2G/3G

    Environnement technique :
    C, Shell script, Visual Studio, Simulateur, WinCVS, Unix, Windows 2000

  • Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG) - Londres - Ingénieur d'étude et de développement parallèle sur Cluster - Multithreading

    2004 - 2004 01/2004 – 01/2005 :
    Ingénieur d’étude et de développement parallèle sur Cluster - Multithreading
    Compagnie Générale de Géophysique - Département R&D, Londres (UK)

    •Industrialisation, déploiement, support d'applications
    •'High performance computing' : optimisation et parallélisation d'algorithmes
    •Développement d'applications scientifiques

    Environnement technique :
    Fortran 77/90, Shell script, MPI, CVS, Unix, Linux, Sun, PC Cluster, GOCAD, HPC

  • Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG) - Massy - Ingénieur d’étude et de développement SGBD

    2003 - 2003 07/2003 – 12/2003 :
    Ingénieur d’étude et de développement SGBD -
    Architecture n-tiers client/serveur
    Compagnie Générale de Géophysique - Département R&D, Massy (France)

    •Conception et développement d’une base de données

    Environnement technique : C++, JAVA, CORBA, IDL, UML, Eclipse, Unix

Formations

