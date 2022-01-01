Marina MARKELOVA

My education and working experience enabled me to develop good organizational skills, analytical approach to tasks and ability to work under pressure. I am a team-player, although, I am able to take initiative if necessary.



I love learning something new from every experience, proactively building my professional expertise. My colleagues know me to be very energetic, dynamic and straightforward; I have an urge to share my knowledge and to help people around me.



I love marketing for giving me the variety of tasks from a creative story-telling online campaign to an annual sales report on multi-level big data.



Mes compétences :

Reporting

Salons internationaux

Emailing

SFA

Salons professionnels

Lead generation

SPSS Statistics

Microsoft PowerPoint

SAP Business Objects

Dynamics CRM

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Office