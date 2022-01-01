Menu

Marina MARKELOVA

BRUXELLES

En résumé

My education and working experience enabled me to develop good organizational skills, analytical approach to tasks and ability to work under pressure. I am a team-player, although, I am able to take initiative if necessary.

I love learning something new from every experience, proactively building my professional expertise. My colleagues know me to be very energetic, dynamic and straightforward; I have an urge to share my knowledge and to help people around me.

I love marketing for giving me the variety of tasks from a creative story-telling online campaign to an annual sales report on multi-level big data.

Mes compétences :
Reporting
Salons internationaux
Emailing
SFA
Salons professionnels
Lead generation
SPSS Statistics
Microsoft PowerPoint
SAP Business Objects
Dynamics CRM
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Champalle Alcen - Responsible Back Office Marketing & Sales

    2017 - maintenant CRM implementation and development
    Internal communication development
    Exhibition participation
    Web-site development and launch
    SMM launch
    Design materials (coordination of 3rd parties)

  • Keyence - Marketing Specialist

    Osaka 2015 - 2017 Marketing actions for 11 countries simultaneously. Specialization in high precision measurement tools.

    Telemarketing supervision:
    supervision of a team of 8 telemarketers, setting daily/monthly/quarterly target, ensuring ROI achievement, weekly and monthly evaluation, reporting of the results.

    Google AdWords:
    developing SEM tactics, keyword management, landing page creation, coordination of 3rd party - agency.

    Exhibitions:
    assistance in planning, organisation and participation in trade shows; management and organisation of 3rd party vendors; manage, track and report event costs and results. 10% travel within Europe.

    Reporting:
    marketing sales reports in BO SAP and Excel (pivot tables, vlookup, etc).

    Digital mass-mailing campaigns:
    Lead generation through e-directs; text, list, basic HTML page creation; reporting of the results, coordinating the mass-mailing schedule.

    Wed-development
    Localization and improvement of the web-site and general catalog.

Formations

  • Universiteit Antwerpen

    Antwerpen 2013 - 2015 Master

    Major Strategy, minor Marketing; Score 16/20

  • State University Higher School Of Economics (Moscow)

    Moscow 2008 - 2013 Bachelor

