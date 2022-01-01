Marina MARKELOVA

My education and working experience enabled me to develop good organizational skills, analytical approach to tasks and ability to work under pressure. I am a team-player, although, I am able to take initiative if necessary.
I love learning something new from every experience, proactively building my professional expertise. My colleagues know me to be very energetic, dynamic and straightforward; I have an urge to share my knowledge and to help people around me.
I love marketing for giving me the variety of tasks from a creative story-telling online campaign to an annual sales report on multi-level big data.
Mes compétences :
Reporting
Salons internationaux
Emailing
SFA
Salons professionnels
Lead generation
SPSS Statistics
Microsoft PowerPoint
SAP Business Objects
Dynamics CRM
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office