Marina MAZZOLA

Après un parcours dans un environnement international, participer activement au développement commercial et au management d’une équipe au sein d’une entreprise locale, afin d’y partager mes compétences et mon expérience.



Administrative Assistant with solid experience and skills in communication. Experience acquires in an international environment. Specialised in workshops and events organisation. Trouble shooting and support come as a second nature as well as my efficiency the care I give to my work.

I demonstrated will and capacity taking more responsibility in project managements independently first, then coordinating a team from the Head Office. Responsible for prospecting and dealing contracts with service providers, giving in the objective and in the meantime supporting accurately/properly the administrative support for two different teams.