Marina NATANOVA

ANTWERPEN

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Futurelab - Marketing strategy consultant (specialized in effectiveness)

    2009 - maintenant

  • Futurelab - Associate

    2008 - maintenant

  • Kwendi - Partner in Russia

    2007 - 2010

  • EMM Moscow - Managing Director

    2005 - 2009 EMM Moscow is a Russian representation of EMM International company, specialising in media audit & consulting.EMM Moscow provides a range of specific marketing & communication management services:- Communication planning consultancy- Non-standard communication consultancy - Media management & media audit - Communication effectiveness evaluation - Pitches (creative, media, research)- Research management- BTL (promo, POS) auditThe list is constantly growing, and we always welcome new interesting projects.

  • Initiative Media - Senior media planner

    2001 - 2004 Media planner, later - senior media planner

  • Monitoring.ru - Client service manager, research dept manager

    2000 - 2001 First position - client service manager, afterwards - research department manager.

  • Konmark DM - Office manager

    1999 - 2000

  • School #29 Makhachkala - Teacher of English

    1997 - 1999

  • Daghestan Union of Translators & Interpretors - Outsource interpretor

    1996 - 1999

Formations

  • Дагестанский Государственный Университет

    1993 - 1998

