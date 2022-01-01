Marina NATANOVA

-
Futurelab
- Marketing strategy consultant (specialized in effectiveness)
2009 - maintenant
-
Futurelab
- Associate
2008 - maintenant
-
Kwendi
- Partner in Russia
2007 - 2010
-
EMM Moscow
- Managing Director
2005 - 2009
EMM Moscow is a Russian representation of EMM International company, specialising in media audit & consulting.EMM Moscow provides a range of specific marketing & communication management services:- Communication planning consultancy- Non-standard communication consultancy - Media management & media audit - Communication effectiveness evaluation - Pitches (creative, media, research)- Research management- BTL (promo, POS) auditThe list is constantly growing, and we always welcome new interesting projects.
-
Initiative Media
- Senior media planner
2001 - 2004
Media planner, later - senior media planner
-
Monitoring.ru
- Client service manager, research dept manager
2000 - 2001
First position - client service manager, afterwards - research department manager.
-
Konmark DM
- Office manager
1999 - 2000
-
School #29 Makhachkala
- Teacher of English
1997 - 1999
-
Daghestan Union of Translators & Interpretors
- Outsource interpretor
1996 - 1999