Marina THE SOURCING PROJECT

Marseille 13005

The Sourcing Project offers a wide range of high quality apparel developments and manufacturing in Asia.
With branch office in China/Ningbo & Shenzhen, India/Bangalore and Vietnam/HCMC, your productions are made safely with thorough QC for these categories:

*Outdoor clothing with strong sourcing of recycled materials
*Organic clothing/cottons: tees/hoodies/knits/pants/denims/wovens
*Action Sports apparel
*Lifestyle apparel
*Tech & lifestyle backpacks
*Accessories & headwear

pls contact us at mnezri@thesourcingproject.com or +33623377236 / marina@thesourcingproject.com

Feel free to request samples, quotations...

Thanks & regards

  THE SOURCING PROJECT - Fashion Designer

    Assistante de Production Textiles et Accessoires

  • CEADE

    Séville, ESPAGNE 2012 - 2016

