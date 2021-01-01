Marina THE SOURCING PROJECT

The Sourcing Project offers a wide range of high quality apparel developments and manufacturing in Asia.

With branch office in China/Ningbo & Shenzhen, India/Bangalore and Vietnam/HCMC, your productions are made safely with thorough QC for these categories:



*Outdoor clothing with strong sourcing of recycled materials

*Organic clothing/cottons: tees/hoodies/knits/pants/denims/wovens

*Action Sports apparel

*Lifestyle apparel

*Tech & lifestyle backpacks

*Accessories & headwear



pls contact us at mnezri@thesourcingproject.com or +33623377236 / marina@thesourcingproject.com



Feel free to request samples, quotations...



Thanks & regards