Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marine FOURNEL
Ajouter
Marine FOURNEL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bestseller
- Sale Support
PARIS
2013
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
2007 - 2010
Master en Communication Marketing
Réseau
Annabelle BOYER
Baptiste BARILLÉ
Charlotte PASQUIER
Johanna GAUDEAU
Julie RAVARD
Karine DUCLOS
Mathilde LUC
Matthieu BOSSEUR
Patrick FOURNEL
Patrick RIGOUT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z