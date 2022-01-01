Marine URIBESALGO

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Mac OS
Team work
Commercial prospection
Biens de grande consommation
Retail marketing
Shopping centers
Management
Market studies
Database analysis
Sales
Marketing
Entreprises
SAGUEZ & PARTNERS
- Junior Project Manager
Saint ouen2015 - 2015- Assisted in through-the-line project executions: supervised the work production and coordinated with creative team and other external parties
- Managed daily client expectations, budget and timelines
- Coordinated Unibail Rodamco (Europe's leading commercial property company) international shopping centers projects and Nespresso new global retail concept (60 sites to be opened)
- Followed contracts negotiations and led projects invoicing
Philips
- Junior Product Manager
Suresnes2014 - 2014- Monitored and analyzed the performance of the brand and its competitors (GfK)
- Prepared presentations to showcase the product mix for client's appointments and took part in presenting the meetings
- Participated in 2014 new products launch: developed POS material, adapted communication contents to the local market, organized promotional events, analyzed the performance of the launch
Unilever
- Junior Trade Category Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2013 - 2013- Realized monthly in-depth analysis of the brand, market and retailers (Nielsen)
- Developed and presented product assortment recommendations and promotional plan to the clients
- Set-up and monitored promotional activities (POS material, couponing)
- Managed autonomously the brand for Carrefour cyber account (Ooshop)
Louis Vuitton
- Sales Consultant
Paris2012 - 2012- Managed and coordinated a team of 8 people - 30k€ budget
- Undertook advertising campaigns and communication plans - Led commercial prospection
Citepub
- Partnership Manager
2011 - 2013- Managed and coordinated a team of 8 people - 30k€ budget
- Undertook advertising campaigns and communication plans - Led commercial prospection
Formations
Sasin Graduate Institute Of Business Administration - KELLOGG'S MBA Programs In South East Asia SASIN (Bangkok)
Bangkok2014 - 2015Masters Degree in Business Management