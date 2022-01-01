Menu

Marine URIBESALGO

Saint ouen

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Mac OS
Team work
Commercial prospection
Biens de grande consommation
Retail marketing
Shopping centers
Management
Market studies
Database analysis
Sales
Marketing

Entreprises

  • SAGUEZ & PARTNERS - Junior Project Manager

    Saint ouen 2015 - 2015 - Assisted in through-the-line project executions: supervised the work production and coordinated with creative team and other external parties
    - Managed daily client expectations, budget and timelines
    - Coordinated Unibail Rodamco (Europe's leading commercial property company) international shopping centers projects and Nespresso new global retail concept (60 sites to be opened)
    - Followed contracts negotiations and led projects invoicing

  • Philips - Junior Product Manager

    Suresnes 2014 - 2014 - Monitored and analyzed the performance of the brand and its competitors (GfK)
    - Prepared presentations to showcase the product mix for client's appointments and took part in presenting the meetings
    - Participated in 2014 new products launch: developed POS material, adapted communication contents to the local market, organized promotional events, analyzed the performance of the launch

  • Unilever - Junior Trade Category Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2013 - Realized monthly in-depth analysis of the brand, market and retailers (Nielsen)
    - Developed and presented product assortment recommendations and promotional plan to the clients
    - Set-up and monitored promotional activities (POS material, couponing)
    - Managed autonomously the brand for Carrefour cyber account (Ooshop)

  • Louis Vuitton - Sales Consultant

    Paris 2012 - 2012 - Managed and coordinated a team of 8 people - 30k€ budget
    - Undertook advertising campaigns and communication plans - Led commercial prospection

  • Citepub - Partnership Manager

    2011 - 2013 - Managed and coordinated a team of 8 people - 30k€ budget
    - Undertook advertising campaigns and communication plans - Led commercial prospection

Formations

  • Sasin Graduate Institute Of Business Administration - KELLOGG'S MBA Programs In South East Asia SASIN (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2014 - 2015 Masters Degree in Business Management

    Exchange Program with MBA classes

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2011 - 2015 Master degree in Business Management

  • Lycée Pierre De Fermat

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011 Preparatory Classes

    Intensive two-year program preparing for the national competitive examination for entering top French business schools

