Marion ABBA

Strasbourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
SAP
Microsoft Word
Google analytics
Google Adwords
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Lidl France - Responsable des ventes secteur

    Strasbourg 2015 - maintenant

  • ABB France - Business Developer

    Cergy 2015 - 2015 MARKET INTELLIGENCE
    • Use all approved sources to collect, structure and analyze technical/commercial market information for the development of the turbocharger business.
    • Collect, structure and analyze actual and future customer and market data (New/Service Business).
    • Evaluate product / pricing / sales strategy (service portfolio, service network development etc.)
    • Evaluate key indicators and market trends from macro-economic market analysis and translate into local business opportunities.

    BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
    • Define market position and analyze strength/weakness/opportunities/threats profile to propose & implement market share improvements initiatives.
    • Ensure collected data is structured and defined into appropriate grouping (eg market segments / customer classification / country / Areas) and monitor trends.
    • Regularly communicate with End User Sales and LBU Manager to exchange information about markets, customers, trends and future needs.
    • Perform market analyses, evaluations & studies to derive recommendations / actions to enable End User Sales & LBU Manager to grow the business.

    • Interface to the BU for MI / BD issues
    • Identify opportunities and present business cases to LBU management team.
    • Execute development projects (eg business cases/product development etc)

    CHALLENGES
    •To adapt to the evolution of the market
    • Evaluate and develop business in allocated markets/ countries
    • Continuously evaluate activities of other competitors in new and service business
    • Build-up a sustainable network for gathering and exchange of relevant market information with customers, end-users and assoziations
    • To build-up a deep know-how on customers business and operations in order to find and evaluate business opportunities

  • Interstude - Team Leader & Community Coordinator

    2013 - 2014 created promotional campaigns in order for the company to attract more clients through all the social media available (facebook, linkedin, twitter, google+, snapchat,...)
    - Was in charge of all participants (up to 300 people) during trips over Canada and the US
    - interviewed internship candidates
    - trained the 14 other employees in terms of social media et web marketing
    - coached and monitored interns
    - promoted for events organized by Interstude
    - coached the team regularly during the semester and monitoring their missions.

Formations

  • Kedge Business School (Marseille)

    Marseille 2014 - 2015 Msc Management Maritime, transport international et logistique

    students representative

  • John Molson School Of Business - Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2011 - 2013 bachelor of commerce

  • Skema Business School (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2009 - 2011 Bachelor

    bourse au mérite
    Dean's list