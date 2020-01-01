Marion ABBA

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
SAP
Microsoft Word
Google analytics
Google Adwords
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
Lidl France
- Responsable des ventes secteur
Strasbourg2015 - maintenant
ABB France
- Business Developer
Cergy2015 - 2015MARKET INTELLIGENCE
• Use all approved sources to collect, structure and analyze technical/commercial market information for the development of the turbocharger business.
• Collect, structure and analyze actual and future customer and market data (New/Service Business).
• Evaluate product / pricing / sales strategy (service portfolio, service network development etc.)
• Evaluate key indicators and market trends from macro-economic market analysis and translate into local business opportunities.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
• Define market position and analyze strength/weakness/opportunities/threats profile to propose & implement market share improvements initiatives.
• Ensure collected data is structured and defined into appropriate grouping (eg market segments / customer classification / country / Areas) and monitor trends.
• Regularly communicate with End User Sales and LBU Manager to exchange information about markets, customers, trends and future needs.
• Perform market analyses, evaluations & studies to derive recommendations / actions to enable End User Sales & LBU Manager to grow the business.
• Interface to the BU for MI / BD issues
• Identify opportunities and present business cases to LBU management team.
• Execute development projects (eg business cases/product development etc)
CHALLENGES
•To adapt to the evolution of the market
• Evaluate and develop business in allocated markets/ countries
• Continuously evaluate activities of other competitors in new and service business
• Build-up a sustainable network for gathering and exchange of relevant market information with customers, end-users and assoziations
• To build-up a deep know-how on customers business and operations in order to find and evaluate business opportunities
Interstude
- Team Leader & Community Coordinator
2013 - 2014created promotional campaigns in order for the company to attract more clients through all the social media available (facebook, linkedin, twitter, google+, snapchat,...)
- Was in charge of all participants (up to 300 people) during trips over Canada and the US
- interviewed internship candidates
- trained the 14 other employees in terms of social media et web marketing
- coached and monitored interns
- promoted for events organized by Interstude
- coached the team regularly during the semester and monitoring their missions.
Formations
Kedge Business School (Marseille)
Marseille2014 - 2015Msc Management Maritime, transport international et logistique
students representative
John Molson School Of Business - Concordia University (Montréal)